Tech: LIVE: Google Alphabet beats on Q1 earnings (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google-parent company Alphabet slightly outpaced analyst Q1 expectations on Monday, reporting after the closing bell on Monday.

Shares of Alphabet Inc., have fallen about 9% over the past three months, as worries about online privacy and regulatory risks weigh on the stock. But in after-hours trading Google's share price popped 4.5 percent.

Here are the key numbers Wall Street was looking for, according to Bloomberg estimates:

Net Revenue (ex-traffic acquisition costs): Google reported $24.8 billion, up 4.5 % from the same period last year. Analysts had expected $24.5 billion, or roughly a 22% increase year-on-year.

Earnings per share (GAAP): Google reported $13.33 while analysts had predicted $9.30.

Wall Street was eagerly waiting to see whether YouTube, the company's dominant video service, continues to drive revenue growth. Revenue from non-advertising businesses, such as Google's cloud unit and its fledgling hardware group, will also be under the spotlight.