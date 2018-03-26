Home | News | Tech: LIVE: Google Alphabet beats on Q1 earnings (GOOG, GOOGL)

Tech: LIVE: Google Alphabet beats on Q1 earnings (GOOG, GOOGL)

Dan Soko

Google-parent company Alphabet slightly outpaced analyst Q1 expectations on Monday, reporting after the closing bell on Monday.

Shares of Alphabet Inc., have fallen about 9% over the past three months, as worries about online privacy and regulatory risks weigh on the stock. But in after-hours trading Google's share price popped 4.5 percent.

Here are the key numbers Wall Street was looking for, according to Bloomberg estimates:

  • Net Revenue (ex-traffic acquisition costs): Google reported $24.8 billion, up 4.5 % from the same period last year. Analysts had expected $24.5 billion, or roughly a 22% increase year-on-year.
  • Earnings per share (GAAP): Google reported $13.33 while analysts had predicted $9.30.

Business Insider is covering the earnings results live as they cross the wire, so hit refresh or click here for the latest details.

Wall Street was eagerly waiting to see whether YouTube, the company's dominant video service, continues to drive revenue growth. Revenue from non-advertising businesses, such as Google's cloud unit and its fledgling hardware group, will also be under the spotlight.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

