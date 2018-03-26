Home | News | Tech: I accidentally ran over the Samsung Galaxy S9 with my car – and it's still as good as new

Tech: I accidentally ran over the Samsung Galaxy S9 with my car – and it's still as good as new

Dan Soko

In case you were wondering, the Galaxy S9 Plus housed inside the $30 Incipio Dualpro case, can survive the weight of a Subaru Outback.

You don't need to know how it happened. It was a simple example of human error. All you need to know is that I accidentally ran over the Business Insider office's Galaxy S9 review unit with a front tire – and then a rear tire – and it suffered absolutely no damage whatsoever.

There was so little damage, that when I was using it later, I actually managed to temporarily forget that it was run over by a car. Twice, technically, if you count each tire.

I don't know if the Galaxy S9 on its own – without a case – could have survived its unexpected durability trial. That seems unlikely considering the drop tests conducted by SquareTrade, where the S9's screen cracks pretty easily from a six-foot drop.

And I don't know whether other cases from Incipio or other case makers could protect the Galaxy S9 as well. All I know is that the Galaxy S9 display is made of strong glass, and the Incipio Dualpro is a good case.

Actually, there was one thing that happened when I ran over the phone with my car. The music I was playing to a Bluetooth speaker was paused. I pressed the play button after wiping the screen from the dusty tire marks and the music resumed.

Check out what a Galaxy S9 looks like after being run over by a car:

I found the phone with the screen facing up. This means I ran straight over the Galaxy S9's screen and it didn't crack.

I found the phone with the screen facing up. This means I ran straight over the Galaxy S9's screen and it didn't crack.play

I found the phone with the screen facing up. This means I ran straight over the Galaxy S9's screen and it didn't crack.

(Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider)

I'm actually not that surprised that the Galaxy S9's screen didn't crack. A phone's screen is most prone to cracking when there's a lot of shock all in one spot — like when you drop it. However, my car's tire would have applied the pressure mostly evenly, and so it survived.

What was surprising is that the screen didn't scratch at all.

What was surprising is that the screen didn't scratch at all.play

What was surprising is that the screen didn't scratch at all.

(Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider)

I didn't use a screen protector of the Galaxy S9, and yet it didn't suffer any scratches. Any blemish you see on the screen is dust, or a reflection of the sun.

The Galaxy S9's display uses Gorilla Glass 5, which is tough and scratch-resistant glass. Gorilla Glass 5 is also used in other high-end smartphones from Google, LG, HTC, and even less expensive phones from OnePlus. With that in mind, you could say that other phones with Gorilla Glass 5 would escape the car treatment without a scratch. But I wasn't willing to place more phones under my car's tires to test the theory.

Apple's latest iPhones – including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X – could also potentially fare just as well as the Galaxy S9, if not better. According to 9to5Mac, Apple worked with Gorilla Glass to make its own tough glass that's even tougher than Gorilla Glass 5.

The glass on the back and the camera were unscathed.

The glass on the back and the camera were unscathed.play

The glass on the back and the camera were unscathed.

(Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider)

I was worried that the glass on the back of the Galaxy S9 could have cracked while inside the case, but I was relieved to find that nothing happened to BI's Galaxy S9 review unit — it probably would have meant answering some awkward questions.

The Incipio case itself had a few minor scuffs, but nothing too bad.

The Incipio case itself had a few minor scuffs, but nothing too bad.play

The Incipio case itself had a few minor scuffs, but nothing too bad.

(Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider)

And it's still 100% functional.

And it's still 100% functional.play

And it's still 100% functional.

(Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider)

Use a case, people. You never know what could happen to your expensive smartphone. I certainly wasn't expecting to run this one over.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



UDS Begins Africa Leadership Lectures

April 23, 2018

Ex-Cape Verde President Support Calls For Age Limits For African Presidents

April 23, 2018

NHIS PRO Confirms Government Has Cleared 1 Billion Debt

April 23, 2018

3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Renting Out Guns To Armed Robbers

April 23, 2018

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Big At Nima Excellence Awards

April 23, 2018

La Kingmaker Threatens Suit Against False Peddlers

April 23, 2018

NHIS Service Providers Contradict Akufo-Addo Over Debt Payment

April 23, 2018

National Health Insurance Scheme Not Sustainable – Health Minister Reveals

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Sports: A look at the crazy and bizarre food you can eat at MLB games this summer

April 21, 2018

Mauritanian opposition to contest upcoming polls

April 22, 2018

998 staff: Akufo-Addo abusing public purse – Kwakye-Ofosu

April 21, 2018

Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!