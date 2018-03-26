Home | News | WATCH: Stonebwoy removes Zylofon Music logo from “Tomorrow” video featuring Lydia Forson

WATCH: Stonebwoy removes Zylofon Music logo from “Tomorrow” video featuring Lydia Forson

Dan Soko

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall musician Stonebwoy is 'stirring up the air' yet again with his latest music video, titled “Tomorrow”.

Ahead of the video release, Stonebwoy had several issues with his management, Zylofon Music, but was later resolved, according to the 360 entertainment outfit.

But, it seems their issue is still pending.

In Stonebwoy’s latest music video which features a cameo appearance from actress Lydia Forson, his own record label Burniton Music Group was credited but Zylofon Music label logo was missing.

All the released music videos of Stonebwoy since he sealed a deal with Zylon Music have the company’s label but the latest doesn’t have.

Does it mean Stonebwoy and his label still have issues but the label is covering it up?

Well, the video looks good. Enjoy and share your views.

