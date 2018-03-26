Home | News | Tech: Facebook just published a message for its users: No, you're not the product (FB)

Tech: Facebook just published a message for its users: No, you're not the product (FB)

Dan Soko
  • Facebook is in the midst of an ongoing controversy over its role in the 2016 US presidential election, particularly for its business model.
  • Facebook is in the business of ad sales. The way Facebook targets ads is by using information from users.
  • Since Facebook is a free service, and it turns user information into revenue through ad sales, critics have repeated the old adage, "If you're not paying, you're not the customer — you're the product.
  • Facebook is pushing back on that assertion in a note published on Monday.


Facebook is free ... sort of.

In exchange for accessing the social network, messaging, and the many other free services Facebook offers, users give up their personal information. It doesn't feel like an exchange because the entire purpose of Facebook is to provide real information about your life to fill out your Facebook profile page.

But that data is used by Facebook to sell "targeted" ads.

Facebook is "free," but you pay with your personal information. That information is then used to sell targeted ads — the primary way Facebook makes money.

It's this business model that's a point of contention for Facebook's critics. As Apple CEO Tim Cook put it in 2014, "When an online service is free, you're not the customer — you're the product." That sentiment was echoed earlier this year when it was revealed that analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, among others, had access to a huge amount of Facebook user data. The data, collected from more than 80 million Facebook users, was then used to target political ads designed to manipulate voters in the 2016 US presidential elections.

But Facebook doesn't see a problem with its business model, nor does it recognize the premise that Facebook turns its users into its product.

"If I’m not paying for Facebook, am I the product?" an FAQ from Facebook published on Monday reads. "No. Our product is social media — the ability to connect with the people that matter to you, wherever they are in the world."

nullplay

null

(Reuters/Leah Millis)

The question and answer from Facebook's FAQ is refuted by Facebook's own execs.

"It's certainly not even a term I think we've used in a while," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said during a September 2016 press conference, in reference to Facebook being identified as a "social network."

When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was repeatedly asked by members of Congress what companies Facebook sees as direct competitors, Zuckerberg struggled to give a straightforward answer. That's because Facebook does a lot of different things — it's a social network operator, and an ad sales company, and a hardware manufacturer (to name just a few).

To say that Facebook's product "is social media" is a factual inaccuracy — Facebook has many products. But in terms of Facebook as a social network? The service makes no money directly. It's free! What Facebook sells is advertising space that's highly targeted — it uses the data you provide, directly and indirectly, to sell ads.

Here's Zuckerberg explaining exactly how that works during a Congressional testimony in early April:

"What we allow is for advertisers to tell us who they want to reach, and then we do the placement. So, if an advertiser comes to us and says, 'All right, I am a ski shop and I want to sell skis to women,' then we might have some sense, because people shared skiing-related content, or said they were interested in that, they shared whether they're a woman, and then we can show the ads to the right people without that data ever changing hands and going to the advertiser."

Facebook doesn't sell its social network as a product; the product is the data gleaned from that network, which is used to sell ads. Thus, you are the product — even if Facebook says you aren't.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



UDS Begins Africa Leadership Lectures

April 23, 2018

Ex-Cape Verde President Support Calls For Age Limits For African Presidents

April 23, 2018

NHIS PRO Confirms Government Has Cleared 1 Billion Debt

April 23, 2018

3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Renting Out Guns To Armed Robbers

April 23, 2018

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Big At Nima Excellence Awards

April 23, 2018

La Kingmaker Threatens Suit Against False Peddlers

April 23, 2018

NHIS Service Providers Contradict Akufo-Addo Over Debt Payment

April 23, 2018

National Health Insurance Scheme Not Sustainable – Health Minister Reveals

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Mauritanian opposition to contest upcoming polls

April 22, 2018

Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government

April 21, 2018

Ghana beyond aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia

April 21, 2018

Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!