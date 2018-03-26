How To Free Your Twitter Page If Hijacked

To many people, more Twitter followers mean success, dignity, respect etc. Thus, there are websites that run free and paid Twitter followers services. They are very enticing indeed, especially for those dying to increase their Twitter followers.

The system works, but always be careful what you wish for. Most of us like something free, but free cost often comes with discomfort, worries, and burdens. As soon as you register at any of these websites, they immediately hijack your Twitter page.

You will receive between 30 to 50 followers immediately but you will be following over 100 people you don’t even know where they come from.Would you be happy to see: Following- 650 – Followers- 350 on your Twitter page? Not at all, because the system which has hijacked your Twitter page has made it so.

You are now following many paid customers they need to provide followers. The reason you are following many people while few are following you. Efforts to unfollow them don’t work, because your Twitter page is hijacked by the corrupt system. When you become a victim of such situation, please follow the instructions below to free yourself.

1. At the top right corner of your Twitter page, click on your small picture near the Tweet box. Comes ‘Lists, Help, Keyboard shortcuts, Twitter ads, Analytics, Settings etc.

2. Click on settings, which takes you to a fresh page: Account Change your basic account and language settings.

3. As quick as possible change your password and if necessary change your e-mail as well, if you have another one.

After changing your password, at the left side of the page, you changed your password, you will see:

Security privacy, Password, Cards shipping, Order history, Mobile, Widgets, Apps etc.

4. Click on Apps: Among the list of Apps connected to your Twitter page, scroll down to search for the App or the website which has hijacked your page and click “Revoke Access.” That’s the end, you are now free from the hands of your hijacker.

Note: Officials at Twitter would like to know if you are the one who changed your password or e-mail, so they will send you a mail informing you that someone has taken that action. If you are the one, ignore the mail, if you are not, follow the instructions set by Twitter to secure your page.