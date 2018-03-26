How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

The Bamboo bicycle made in Ghana, the work of Miss Winifred Selby. Photo credit: Media Ghana

History remains incomplete, because certain facts about Africa, have been swept under the carpet by Europeans, just to hide the truth and portray Africa as ignorant.

Is it true that apart from the looting of Africa’s rich mineral resources, including gold, diamond, Copper, Bauxite etc; the Europeans stole ideas from Africa to develop Europe, while they underdeveloped Africa?

On March 17, 2016, Gazet Van Antwerpen, one of Belgium’s newspapers, was an article about Jef Merckx, introducing a Bamboo bicycle in Belgium. According to Merckx, Bamboo bicycle is lighter, faster and ecology, with the photo of him and the Bamboo Bicycle he has manufactured.

After reading the entire article, there wasn’t any indication anywhere in the article that Bamboo bicycle is long manufactured in Ghana, by a woman called Winifred Selby, who started her production at the age of 15.

It is likely that Ghana is the first country in the world to manufacture a Bamboo bicycle.

Miss Selby working on a new bicycle with Bamboo. Photo credit: Media Ghana.

Like Always, Belgium has denied Ghana-Africa’s intelligence and knowledge and given the credit to someone who has stolen an idea from Africa, above all from a woman. What a shame?

There are many reasons journalism is said to lose its credibility. Gazet Van Antwerpen’s publication giving credit to Jef Merckx, as the manufacturer of Bamboo bicycle is one of them.

Without investigation, they just published the stolen idea and knowledge from Africa. This is a mockery to the entire Belgian media. I told you so, and I will always tell you.