Home | News | How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

Dan Soko
The Bamboo bicycle made in Ghana, the work of Miss Winifred Selby. Photo credit: Media Ghana

The Bamboo bicycle made in Ghana, the work of Miss Winifred Selby. Photo credit: Media Ghana

History remains incomplete, because certain facts about Africa, have been swept under the carpet by Europeans, just to hide the truth and portray Africa as ignorant.

Is it true that apart from the looting of Africa’s rich mineral resources, including gold, diamond, Copper, Bauxite etc; the Europeans stole ideas from Africa to develop Europe, while they underdeveloped Africa?

On March 17, 2016, Gazet Van Antwerpen, one of Belgium’s newspapers, was an article about Jef Merckx, introducing a Bamboo bicycle in Belgium. According to Merckx, Bamboo bicycle is lighter, faster and ecology, with the photo of him and the Bamboo Bicycle he has manufactured.

After reading the entire article, there wasn’t any indication anywhere in the article that Bamboo bicycle is long manufactured in Ghana, by a woman called Winifred Selby, who started her production at the age of 15.

It is likely that Ghana is the first country in the world to manufacture a Bamboo bicycle.

4232018110027 miss2bselby

Miss Selby working on a new bicycle with Bamboo. Photo credit: Media Ghana.

Like Always, Belgium has denied Ghana-Africa’s intelligence and knowledge and given the credit to someone who has stolen an idea from Africa, above all from a woman. What a shame?

There are many reasons journalism is said to lose its credibility. Gazet Van Antwerpen’s publication giving credit to Jef Merckx, as the manufacturer of Bamboo bicycle is one of them.

Without investigation, they just published the stolen idea and knowledge from Africa. This is a mockery to the entire Belgian media. I told you so, and I will always tell you.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



UDS Begins Africa Leadership Lectures

April 23, 2018

Ex-Cape Verde President Support Calls For Age Limits For African Presidents

April 23, 2018

NHIS PRO Confirms Government Has Cleared 1 Billion Debt

April 23, 2018

3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Renting Out Guns To Armed Robbers

April 23, 2018

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Big At Nima Excellence Awards

April 23, 2018

La Kingmaker Threatens Suit Against False Peddlers

April 23, 2018

NHIS Service Providers Contradict Akufo-Addo Over Debt Payment

April 23, 2018

National Health Insurance Scheme Not Sustainable – Health Minister Reveals

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Sports: A look at the crazy and bizarre food you can eat at MLB games this summer

April 21, 2018

Mauritanian opposition to contest upcoming polls

April 22, 2018

998 staff: Akufo-Addo abusing public purse – Kwakye-Ofosu

April 21, 2018

Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!