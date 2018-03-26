Home | News | Kingston wants proactive steps to curb hooliganism in Ghana Football

Kingston wants proactive steps to curb hooliganism in Ghana Football

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Laryea Kingston JonesLaryea Kingston wants hooliganism in football to stop

Laryea Kingston, former Black Stars player, has called on stakeholders in football to take proactive steps to help curb hooliganism, at the various centers across all divisions in Ghana football.

Recent attacks on referees at various league centres has resurrected the debate over the safety of match officials at league centers as they are left unprotected in the dispensation of the mandated duties on the field of play.

In an interview with GNA Sports at the launch of the “Be the Next Champion” media launch at the Alisa Hotel, the illustrious player who is capped 41 times for the Black Stars, stated how this menace was problematic to the progress of the game, which is not what it stands for.

''Football is one language and a tool that bring the world together but not to bring violence. For me what is happening with regards to attacks on referees in our football is not good for the game.

''I entreat the Ghana Football Association and the Referees Association to intensify education on the game, and i hope things would get better, but sincerely what is going on, is not healthy for our game.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak player has been appointed as coach of the “Be the Next Champion” talent search as he would contribute to the selection process as Africa presents a team to face Chelsea Legends later in the year.

