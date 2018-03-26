Home | News | Laryea Kingston reiterates readiness for Hearts coaching job

Laryea Kingston reiterates readiness for Hearts coaching job

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Laryea Kingston XLaryea Kingston is a former Accra Hearts of Oak player

Laryea Kingston, a former player of Accra Hearts of Oak, has declared his intention to take up a coaching role with his former club or any team, that would require his services at top level football.

The Hearts coaching role is shrouded with uncertainties as current head coach Henry Wellington has been on the sick bed since their week seven game, with assistant coach Edward Odoom yet to record any positive results since he took temporary charge.

In an interview with GNA Sports at the launch of the "Be the Next Champion" at the Alisa Hotel last Thursday, the former Vittesse Arhem player, reveal his desire of coaching at the top level and he's ever ready for any challenge that comes his way.

He said, ''I am looking forward to an opportunity to coach at the very top, maybe Hearts of Oak and even the Black Stars. I’m that kind of person with the zeal to do whatever I want to do and when I get the chance I try to do 110%.

He added, ''during my playing days I gave 110%. I'm a coach now am giving 110 %, I don't sleep a lot, I always try to research to build on the experience I have already and I also listen and learn from various angles and am ready for the challenge,'' Laryea stated.

Meanwhile, Hearts would be in action this coming Sunday as they lock horns with arch-rivals Kotoko in the first 'Super Clash' of the new Ghana Premier League season.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

