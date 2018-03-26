NCSQuiz 2018: Second batch of schools continue in Round of 16 stage

General News of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: Joshua King

Sixteen schools are battling for a spot in the next stage

Bethel Memorial School, Step-By-Step JHS, Effort Montessori School, Standfast Emmathess School and Living Word Assemblies Int. School make it to the Round of 16 stage in the National Core Subjects Quiz (NCSQuiz) 2018.

Bethel Hill Academy overcame Rev. Lartey Adotey Memorial School to contest Val's Preparatory School at the Round of 16 stage in the 2018 NCSQuiz.

Step-By-Step JHS defeated New Creation Preparatory & JHS to meet Last Chance Academy at the Round of 16 stage.

Effort Montessori School beat Abelenkpe '2' JHS to make it to the Round of 16 stage, to contest with Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School.

Standfast Emmathess School will meet Living Word Assemblies Int. School (LIWAIN) at the Round of 16 stage of the NCSQuiz 2018, after beating La- Bawaleshie Presby JHS and Winners International School respectively.

RMG Ghana Limited is the Headline Sponsor for the 2018 edition of the National Core Subjects Quiz. Official media partners are Radio Gold 90.5 FM and TOP TV. The National Core Subjects Quiz is powered by VERBAL TRANSFORMERS.

