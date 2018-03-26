Brong Ahafo Regional Minister must be sacked - Group

Politics of Monday, 23 April 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoErnest Aninganigu Anieba, Public Relations Officer of Care for Humanity Fun Club

Members of the Care For Humanity Fun Club are calling for the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh to be sacked from office.

Addressing a press conference in Sunyani the Public Relations Officer of the group, Ernest Aninganigu Anieba revealed that all efforts to get the Chief Executive Officer of DKM, Martin Delle has not been successful because the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery and the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister Kwaku Asomah Chereme are not helping.

Ernest Aninganigu Anieba noted that the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister is not fit to occupy the office of a Minister as he has refused to deliver to President Akufo-Addo a petition on how to retrieve their locked up monies.

He called for the removal of the Minister from Office and be investigated.

He revealed that the Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery has relation with the CEO of the defunct DKM, Martin Kuudinge Delle and has therefore abused his powers in manipulating both the security council and the police to turn a blind eye at arresting the DKM CEO to face the court process.

He indicated that life has become unbearable for the 5,000 members of Care for Humanity Fun Club.

" Our next line of action next month if nothing substantial is done by government is to bus ourselves to the Jubilee House to embark on a peaceful demonstration, " Mr. Anieba revealed.