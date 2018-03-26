Home | News | Politics: A Marine colonel took us behind the scenes of the intense annual military drills where US troops train in Jordan amid explosions and gunfire

Politics: A Marine colonel took us behind the scenes of the intense annual military drills where US troops train in Jordan amid explosions and gunfire

Dan Soko

US and Jordanian soldiers are currently in the middle of the annual Eager Lion training exercise, an 11-day exercise involving more than 1,500 US sailors and 1,800 US Marines.

The troops train in urban, mountain, and desert environments, and practice everything from marksmanship to artillery strikes. One of the highlights of the exercise is the chance to drill at Jordan's special forces training center — the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre — which is carved out of a mountain and has everything the most elite soldiers in the world need

"It is a very unique opportunity," Col. Farrell J. Sullivan, the Commanding Officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, told Business Insider. "It's not everyday that you get to integrate with a partner force to this extent."

Take a look at Eager Lion here:

Eager Lion is taking place in multiple locations in Jordan. Because of Jordan's geography, Marines are able to train in environments like mountains and deserts.

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (BLT 2/6), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a combat marksmanship program (CMP) shooting range as part of Eager Lion 18, in Jordan, April 17, 2018.play

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (BLT 2/6), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a combat marksmanship program (CMP) shooting range as part of Eager Lion 18, in Jordan, April 17, 2018.

(US Marine Corps)

"The training venue that Jordan provides is great," Sullivan said. "For us being an East Coast based unit, you don't get these opportunities often."

U.S. Marines assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in live-fire training in Jordan as part of Eager Lion 2018, April 21, 2018.play

U.S. Marines assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in live-fire training in Jordan as part of Eager Lion 2018, April 21, 2018.

(US Marine Corps)

Jordan's rocky mountains and barren deserts gave US Marines a taste of what combat in this area of the world is like.

U.S. Marines assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, move out of a trench to the next target during rehearsals for a live-fire training in Jordan as part of Eager Lion 2018.play

U.S. Marines assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, move out of a trench to the next target during rehearsals for a live-fire training in Jordan as part of Eager Lion 2018.

(US Marines)

They also provided a good place to test out operations with heavy weapons like AT-4s, artillery, and mortars.

A U.S. Marine assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an AT-4 rocket launcher trainer during live-fire training in Jordan as part of Eager Lion 2018.play

A U.S. Marine assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an AT-4 rocket launcher trainer during live-fire training in Jordan as part of Eager Lion 2018.

(US Marine Corps)

Marksmanship was also an important part of Eager Lion, especially since the mountainous terrain in Jordan is somewhat similar to what Marines in Afghanistan experience.

U.S. Marines assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire on designated targets from a hill top during live-fire training in Jordan as part of Eager Lion 2018, April 21, 2018.play

U.S. Marines assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire on designated targets from a hill top during live-fire training in Jordan as part of Eager Lion 2018, April 21, 2018.

(US Marine Corps)

The marksman drills, like most of the other exercises, were also conducted in the dark of night.

A U.S. Marine assigned to Scout Sniper Platoon, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sights in on a long range target during exercise Eager Lion at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Amman, Jordan, April 17, 2018.play

A U.S. Marine assigned to Scout Sniper Platoon, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sights in on a long range target during exercise Eager Lion at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Amman, Jordan, April 17, 2018.

(US Marine Corps)

The King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC) hosted a lot of the drills. "It is a world class facility, no doubt," Sullivan said.

U.S. Marines assigned to the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), brace while an entrance is breached during Eager Lion at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, April 18, 2018.play

U.S. Marines assigned to the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), brace while an entrance is breached during Eager Lion at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, April 18, 2018.

(US Marine Corps)

KASOTC is a training center carved out of a mountain that offers a number of realistic training environments, like an airport, embassy compound, and mock village.

U.S. Marines assigned to the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to clear a room after breaching an entrance during Eager Lion at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, April 18, 2018.play

U.S. Marines assigned to the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to clear a room after breaching an entrance during Eager Lion at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, April 18, 2018.

(US Marine Corps)

"It is the most realistic set that I have ever seen," Sullivan said of KASOTC, adding that he "can't say enough good about it."

U.S. Marines assigned to the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to clear a room after breaching an entrance during Eager Lion at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, April 18, 2018.play

U.S. Marines assigned to the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to clear a room after breaching an entrance during Eager Lion at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, April 18, 2018.

(Us Marine Corps)

Jordanian soldiers and US Marines trained side by side,

Soldiers from the Jordan Armed Forces scale a low wall to clear the next building while U.S. Soldiers provide covering fire, during a training exercise on April 20, 2018.play

Soldiers from the Jordan Armed Forces scale a low wall to clear the next building while U.S. Soldiers provide covering fire, during a training exercise on April 20, 2018.

(US Marine Corps)

Sullivan said that "language has not been a barrier," noting that many Jordanian officers speak English, and that the Marines had Arabic-speaking personnel as well.

U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team – Central Command and Jordanian 77th Marines Battalion train together in riot control measures during exercise Eager Lion 2018, April 18, 2018.play

U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team – Central Command and Jordanian 77th Marines Battalion train together in riot control measures during exercise Eager Lion 2018, April 18, 2018.

(US Navy)

Sullivan noted that the Marines and the Jordanian armed forces coordinated artillery and mortar strikes during a series of drills.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brayen Badoya, mortar section leader, assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (BLT 2/6), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), operates an M224A1 60MM mortar system during exercise Eager Lion in Al Quwayrah, Jordan, April 21, 2018.play

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brayen Badoya, mortar section leader, assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (BLT 2/6), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), operates an M224A1 60MM mortar system during exercise Eager Lion in Al Quwayrah, Jordan, April 21, 2018.

(US Marine Corps)

The two forces practiced aerial insertions with helicopters and aircraft like the V-22. Fixed wing aircraft were also used to practice dropping bombs on targets.

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts a reduced visibility landing during Eager Lion 18, Jordan, April 17, 2018.play

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts a reduced visibility landing during Eager Lion 18, Jordan, April 17, 2018.

(US Marine Corps)

Armored vehicles, like these LAV-25s, were given a chance to hit the desert and see how they would perform.

U.S. Marines assigned to the Light Armored Reconnaissance Platoon, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport Marines assigned to Fox Company, BLT 2/6, 26th MEU, to a training area during Eager Lion 2018, Jordan.play

U.S. Marines assigned to the Light Armored Reconnaissance Platoon, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport Marines assigned to Fox Company, BLT 2/6, 26th MEU, to a training area during Eager Lion 2018, Jordan.

(US Marine Corps)

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8293757&type=article&ctxId=3775&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=A+Marine+colonel+took+us+behind+the+scenes+of+the+intense+annual+military+drills+where+US+troops+train+in+Jordan+amid+explosions+and+gunfire&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Fa-marine-colonel-took-us-behind-the-scenes-of-the-intense-annual-military-drills-where-us-troops-train-in-jordan-amid-explosions-and-gunfire-id8293757.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



UDS Begins Africa Leadership Lectures

April 23, 2018

Ex-Cape Verde President Support Calls For Age Limits For African Presidents

April 23, 2018

NHIS PRO Confirms Government Has Cleared 1 Billion Debt

April 23, 2018

3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Renting Out Guns To Armed Robbers

April 23, 2018

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Big At Nima Excellence Awards

April 23, 2018

La Kingmaker Threatens Suit Against False Peddlers

April 23, 2018

NHIS Service Providers Contradict Akufo-Addo Over Debt Payment

April 23, 2018

National Health Insurance Scheme Not Sustainable – Health Minister Reveals

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Mauritanian opposition to contest upcoming polls

April 22, 2018

Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government

April 21, 2018

Ghana beyond aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia

April 21, 2018

Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!