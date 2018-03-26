Ghana to achieve UHC through home grown solutions

By
Christabel Addo-GNA
Accra, April 23, GNA - Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu,
the Minister of Health, Monday said it is imperative for the nation to achieve
Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the implementation of home grown
solutions within its current fiscal space.
He said: “We are now operating in an
environment where the fiscal space is shrinking, making it difficult for us to
procure critical public goods and services at the operational level.
“With the partnership support also dwindling
we must, as a sector, begin to look at how to become even more efficient in our
operations”.
Mr Agyeman-Manu made the recommendations at
the opening of the 2018 Annual Health Summit in Accra, on Monday, which is on
the theme: “Achieving Universal Health Coverage-Using Innovative Approaches”.
“We must begin to look critically at our
operations and map out areas where we can make efficiency gains by opening up
our services for private sector involvement,” he advised
The Minister explained that achieving UHC was
not just about fund mobilisation, but also about efficiency in the use of
scarce funds, saying, “We do not need additional foreign funds for all our
activities”.
To push Domestic Resource Mobilisation the
Ministry had set up a Resource Mobilisation Unit.
He called for strengthened stakeholders’
collaboration, especially with the private sector to achieve access to quality
healthcare services at all levels.
The Health Minister said although the Sector
had recorded successes there were still challenges in the area of staffing,
equitable access to health, financing, and in reducing maternal and neonatal
mortality, among others.
He also mentioned the poor state of National
Ambulance Service, (NAS) and asked for re-examining the model of such a
facility to meet the emergency needs of the country.
The NAS, he said, could not thrive on
budgetary allocations, but needed a dedicated funding mechanism that ensured
that its operations were sustainable in the longer term.
The Summit, would among other things, review
the 2017 implementation of its Programme of Work, to strengthen achievements
and strategise to fill the gaps.
Dr Rebecca Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health
Organisation’s Regional Director of for Africa, applauded Ghana for the
numerous successes and efforts towards achieving UHC, saying the country was
the light to many others in the continent in terms of innovative health
financing, such as the National Health Insurance Scheme.
She reaffirmed the support of the WHO towards
ensuring that all countries achieved UHC without any financial burden on the
poor.
GNA
