Health Sector operators meet on improving performance

By
Christabel Addo/ Thelma Abbey - GNA
Accra, April 23, GNA - The Health Sector is
reviewing its performance in the previous year towards developing better
strategies to improve healthcare delivery across the country.
The 2018 Health Summit, which opened at the
Labadi Beach Hotel, on Monday is the theme: “Achieving Universal Health
Coverage-Using Innovative Approaches”. The-five-day event is part of the Sector
Wide Approach Arrangement (SWAP) that the Ministry entered into with its
partners.
Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health,
told the Summit that the findings of a holistic assessment, which reflected the
general performance of the sector-based on the implementation of the 2017
Programme of Work, would, therefore, be presented and discussed.
“We have subjected our performance to the
holistic assessment tool, based on available administrative data which, between
stakeholders and us, provides an indication of year-on-year performance and,
therefore, the bases for judgement on our performance,” he said.
He stated that there were indications that the
sector had made noteworthy progress in various areas, for which it must be
congratulated.
These included reducing mortality due to
malaria, especially for children under five years.
However, sustaining the gains after the health
sector development partners end their support to the malaria programme would
become a challenge.
He urged all sundry in the health to,
therefore, back President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s declaration of the
commitment at the recent anti Malaria Summit in London, to eliminate the
disease in Ghana.
He quoted the President as saying, “Ghana
stands ready to beat malaria”, saying, this was a clarion call to all duty
bearers.
He also mentioned the significant gains made
in Childhood Immunisation, saying maintaining the coverage at such high levels
was no mean an achievement, but the current challenge was how to reach the hard
to reach island communities, which would form part of discussions at the
Summit.
The Health Minister said there were still
challenges and unmet targets, which included the unacceptably high
Institutional Maternal Mortality and Neonatal Mortality, while the coverage of
Antenatal services were dropping with stagnated records of skilled delivery
coverage.
“I am aware of the challenge of
non-availability of record books, which affects data collection,” he stated. “I
can assure you that my office is making all necessary efforts to ensure
adequate record books are procured to support the delivery of services”.
The sector’s compensation budget, he said, was
also increasing yearly though there were still shortages of critical health
care personnel across the country, especially in the three northern regions.
The issue of mal-distribution of staff should,
therefore, be discussed in-depth at the Summit.
The anomaly, he said, must be corrected by
strictly implementing policies that would make deprived areas attractive to
young and enterprising health workers.
He charged Directors of Health Services at the
various levels to play their parts in this endeavour by taking up the responsibility
and ensuring that there was equitable distribution of staff within regions and
districts.
Dr Rebecca Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional
Director for Africa, commended Ghana for the various successes and efforts
towards the achievement of UHC.
She said the on-going work to digitalise
health records at the district level, the ‘combined Maternal and Child Health
Record Book’, which linked the health records of a mother to her child, from
pregnancy to birth, revealed the good work of the Health Ministry.
She said the introduction of the National
Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as a financing mechanism had lessened the
financial burden of poor and vulnerable persons, and called for ways to
consistently address efficiency and equity issues in the implementation of the
NHIS and other access to health gaps, to sustain the gains made.
She said Ghana was leading the way in the
implementation of NHIS in Africa and the lessons learnt would be valuable for
the others.
The signals of the Government’s commitment to
taking bold and concrete steps to achieve UHC in Ghana was clear, she said, and
called on all including the private sector, to these efforts.
Dr Kwabena Twum-Nuamah, Chairman of the
Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, said Ghana’s constitution guaranteed
all to enjoy access to health care, hence the importance of striving to achieve
UHC.
The Government, he said, had remained
committed to this cause by ensuring the decentralisation of the procurement of
essential medicines, ensuring due diligence, improving administrative
