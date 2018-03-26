Health Minister launches African Vaccination Week

By
Christabel Addo/ Thelma Abbey - GNA
Accra, April 23, GNA - Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu,
the Minister of Health, has launched the African Vaccination Week to
commemorate the preservation of the health of children through vaccination.
He announced that Ghana would from April 23 to
29, 2018, join all other African countries to mark the eight edition of the
vaccination week on the theme: “Vaccines Work; Do Your Part”.
The theme, he said, was appropriate judging
from the fact that there was an urgent need for everyone to ensure that all
eligible children received their vaccines at the appropriate time.
Mr Agyeman-Manu launched the Week, as part of
the scheduled activities at the five-day Annual Health Summit, which opened in
Accra, on Monday. It is on the theme: “Achieving Universal Health Coverage-Using
Innovative Approaches”.
Achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Dr
Manu said, was not just a case of rhetoric, explaining, “We need to back it up
with action and selflessness as well as to ensure quality leadership which, the
Government is committed to provide.”
Seven years ago, Ghana institutionalised the
celebration, to among other things, raise awareness of the various health
interventions that were available for children across the country.
The platform, he said, was also used to advocate
for more resources from all stakeholders in immunisation.
Mr Agyeman-Manu said the country had achieved
great successes over the years in child health through sustained immunisation,
citing the elimination of neonatal tetanus since 2011, mainly through
awareness, advocacy, as well as improved routine and surveillance activities.
He said childhood diseases such as measles,
whooping cough, diphtheria, yellow fever and polio that used to kill or
permanently maim hundreds of children annually in Ghana had also reduced
tremendously.
He, however, warned that these diseases had
not vanished, and may reoccur if “we slacken in our efforts at immunising all
eligible children at the right time”.
He, therefore, said that effective June 1,
2018, Ghana would introduce Inactivated Polio-Vaccine (IPV) into its routine
immunisation schedule, a move, which was aimed at consolidating the gains made
so far and to achieve polio eradication, which was possible and within reach.
The Health Minister emphasised that
vaccination was a community responsibility, saying, when the most vulnerable
members of the population were vaccinated, the entire community was protected,
thus the Ministry’s adoption of the slogan “Vaccinated Communities: Healthy
Communities” for the celebrations locally, and called for the overall support
from all stakeholders including the private sector.
Dr Rebecca Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional
Director of Africa, commended Ghana for the efforts made over the years in the
quest to achieve UHC, and also the global agenda towards attaining the
Sustainable Development Goals.
She
praised Ghana’s health financing approach with the institution of the
National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), as a commendable innovative health
financing mechanism that was worthy of emulation by other African countries.
Dr Moeti also commended Ghana’s agenda for
moving ‘Beyond Aid”.
She, however, encouraged the Ministry to
strengthen its advocacy on preventive health to address the huge annual
productivity losses resulting from ill-health, which had a huge cost
implication of about 61billion dollars for the Government.
She said it was important to strengthen
communities as an innovative way to leverage UHC at the community level and
commended the MoH for implementing the Community-Based Health Planning and
Services (CHPS) to address the health needs of the rural population.
She urged Ghana to continue strengthening its
health systems, improve human resources and harness the use of digital health
technology to add value to its service provision, reduce cost and to ensure
that no one was left behind.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article