“CAF now has another meaning under my administration” – President

Accra, April 23, GNA – Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has said his administration has worked assiduously to give the federation “another meaning”.

He said his short tenure, has brought a lot of reforms to CAF statues and made a lot of changes to the organogram of CAF, changes to CAF competitions, constant training for referees and have brought increased finances and transparency to the Association among other things.

“This is the new meaning of CAF. My achievements so far have been impressive, but we are looking forward for even better days.

“Now we have another meaning of CAF, not only for the competition, but for the technical development of football in general and how football can help the social development of the countries. And it’s not easy,” he added.

The Malagasy football administrator, who would be conferred with an honorary Doctorate Degree by the University of Professional Studies in Accra on Wednesday, said he has worked hard for CAF in his short tenure to receive the award.

He touched down in Ghana on Monday afternoon but flew to Kumasi on the same day to meet up with the Asantehene at his Manhyia Palace.

Mr. Ahmad, expressed appreciation to UPSA for recognising his contributions to African football, adding that “this was going to serve as a motivation for me and my administration to work harder to bring positive changes to CAF.

“I would like to thank this high level intellectual people for recognising me for the effort we have made. This award would give us courage to make many efforts,” Mr. Ahmad said.

