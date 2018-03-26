WABBA GB President anticipates bright future for Ghana Bodybuilding

By Simon
Asare, GNA
Accra, April 23, GNA - Mr. Trevor Chang,
president of Great Britain's World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA),
has said the sport has a brighter future, taking into consideration the
abundance of talents in the Ghana.
Mr.
Chang who partook in a two-day conference dubbed the “Face of Fitness
Gh” saw various educative and fascinating contests held at the International
Students Guest Centre, Teiman, Oyarifa in Accra.
In an interview with GNA Sports after
conference, he lauded the local association for their massive effort in the
sports of bodybuilding, which has dwindled on the local front considering the
numerous thrilling talents and further urged them to be more aggressive in
their search for quality talents ahead of the WABBA Mr. Universe contest.
''WABBA Ghana are doing the right things by
creating the awareness and exposure, and they are putting in place some top
level competition. The plan for us now is to move towards a national team for
Ghana at the Mr. Universe contest in Estoril, Portugal.''
Commenting on the participant judges at this
year's conference, Mr. Chang lauded participants who passed the test and
believes they would create a fair judging panel for future competitions.
''There is a future for Ghana's body building
and not everybody would pass the judging test but you would enough guys who
will create a good judging panel and how contest are lost and won is the foundation
of any good federation,'' Trevor noted.
Participants in the judging seminar were
awarded certificates from the WABBA International, whilst Christopher Addo and
Seidu Omar emerged winners in the men's physique and bodybuilding contest respectively.
GNA
