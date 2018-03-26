Home | News | WABBA GB President anticipates bright future for Ghana Bodybuilding

WABBA GB President anticipates bright future for Ghana Bodybuilding

Dan Soko

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, April 23, GNA - Mr. Trevor Chang, president of Great Britain's World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA), has said the sport has a brighter future, taking into consideration the abundance of talents in the Ghana.

Mr.  Chang who partook in a two-day conference dubbed the “Face of Fitness Gh” saw various educative and fascinating contests held at the International Students Guest Centre, Teiman, Oyarifa in Accra.

In an interview with GNA Sports after conference, he lauded the local association for their massive effort in the sports of bodybuilding, which has dwindled on the local front considering the numerous thrilling talents and further urged them to be more aggressive in their search for quality talents ahead of the WABBA Mr. Universe contest.

''WABBA Ghana are doing the right things by creating the awareness and exposure, and they are putting in place some top level competition. The plan for us now is to move towards a national team for Ghana at the Mr. Universe contest in Estoril, Portugal.''

Commenting on the participant judges at this year's conference, Mr. Chang lauded participants who passed the test and believes they would create a fair judging panel for future competitions.

''There is a future for Ghana's body building and not everybody would pass the judging test but you would enough guys who will create a good judging panel and how contest are lost and won is the foundation of any good federation,'' Trevor noted.

Participants in the judging seminar were awarded certificates from the WABBA International, whilst Christopher Addo and Seidu Omar emerged winners in the men's physique and bodybuilding contest respectively.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

