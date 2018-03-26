Addo, Omar win WABBA Ghana Greater Accra Regional Championship

By Simon
Asare, GNA
Accra, April 23, GNA - A thrilling and
fascinating contest, saw Christopher Addo and Seidu Omar emerge winners in the
men's physique and bodybuilding contest respectively at this year's World
Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA) Ghana Greater Accra Regional
Championship.
The two-day events saw hundreds of people
gathered at the Kwame Nkrumah Conference Room of the International Students
Guest Centre in Accra as various athletes who thrived in the district
qualifiers had the chance to compete against the counterparts.
Exciting prodigy Addo thrilled fans with his
dynamism on stage as he toppled four contestants, Lordson Lawrence (5th),
Micheal Bortei (4th), Daniel Owusu (3rd), Emmanuel Odoi (2nd) in the men's
physique, while Seidu Omanr continued his dominance in the men's body building
category as he toppled Suleiman Ali (4th), Aziz Namiru (3rd) and Bright
Holbrook (2nd).
After the competition and conference,
President of WABBA Ghana, Mr. Victor Baiden told GNA Sports that, it just a
matter of time that WABBA Ghana turns the bodybuilding industry upside down as
they posed in recruiting quality athletes for Ghana.
''The two-day events clearly shows the
interest and enthusiasm in the sport. We're poised in drafting the right
athletes with the right mentality into the sport. Our athletes would have to
work really hard to meet the standards.
''It is more about excellence and the higher
we aspire to achieve the easier it is for the corporate world to come on board
and support us and we have to sow that seed and we are doing the right things,”
he stated.
GNA
