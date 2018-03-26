Home | News | Addo, Omar win WABBA Ghana Greater Accra Regional Championship

Addo, Omar win WABBA Ghana Greater Accra Regional Championship

Dan Soko

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, April 23, GNA - A thrilling and fascinating contest, saw Christopher Addo and Seidu Omar emerge winners in the men's physique and bodybuilding contest respectively at this year's World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA) Ghana Greater Accra Regional Championship.

The two-day events saw hundreds of people gathered at the Kwame Nkrumah Conference Room of the International Students Guest Centre in Accra as various athletes who thrived in the district qualifiers had the chance to compete against the counterparts.

Exciting prodigy Addo thrilled fans with his dynamism on stage as he toppled four contestants, Lordson Lawrence (5th), Micheal Bortei (4th), Daniel Owusu (3rd), Emmanuel Odoi (2nd) in the men's physique, while Seidu Omanr continued his dominance in the men's body building category as he toppled Suleiman Ali (4th), Aziz Namiru (3rd) and Bright Holbrook (2nd).

After the competition and conference, President of WABBA Ghana, Mr. Victor Baiden told GNA Sports that, it just a matter of time that WABBA Ghana turns the bodybuilding industry upside down as they posed in recruiting quality athletes for Ghana.

''The two-day events clearly shows the interest and enthusiasm in the sport. We're poised in drafting the right athletes with the right mentality into the sport. Our athletes would have to work really hard to meet the standards.

''It is more about excellence and the higher we aspire to achieve the easier it is for the corporate world to come on board and support us and we have to sow that seed and we are doing the right things,” he stated.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



UDS Begins Africa Leadership Lectures

April 23, 2018

Ex-Cape Verde President Support Calls For Age Limits For African Presidents

April 23, 2018

NHIS PRO Confirms Government Has Cleared 1 Billion Debt

April 23, 2018

3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Renting Out Guns To Armed Robbers

April 23, 2018

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Big At Nima Excellence Awards

April 23, 2018

La Kingmaker Threatens Suit Against False Peddlers

April 23, 2018

NHIS Service Providers Contradict Akufo-Addo Over Debt Payment

April 23, 2018

National Health Insurance Scheme Not Sustainable – Health Minister Reveals

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Mauritanian opposition to contest upcoming polls

April 22, 2018

Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government

April 21, 2018

Ghana beyond aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia

April 21, 2018

Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!