Addo, Omar win WABBA Ghana Greater Accra Regional Championship

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, April 23, GNA - A thrilling and fascinating contest, saw Christopher Addo and Seidu Omar emerge winners in the men's physique and bodybuilding contest respectively at this year's World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA) Ghana Greater Accra Regional Championship.

The two-day events saw hundreds of people gathered at the Kwame Nkrumah Conference Room of the International Students Guest Centre in Accra as various athletes who thrived in the district qualifiers had the chance to compete against the counterparts.

Exciting prodigy Addo thrilled fans with his dynamism on stage as he toppled four contestants, Lordson Lawrence (5th), Micheal Bortei (4th), Daniel Owusu (3rd), Emmanuel Odoi (2nd) in the men's physique, while Seidu Omanr continued his dominance in the men's body building category as he toppled Suleiman Ali (4th), Aziz Namiru (3rd) and Bright Holbrook (2nd).

After the competition and conference, President of WABBA Ghana, Mr. Victor Baiden told GNA Sports that, it just a matter of time that WABBA Ghana turns the bodybuilding industry upside down as they posed in recruiting quality athletes for Ghana.

''The two-day events clearly shows the interest and enthusiasm in the sport. We're poised in drafting the right athletes with the right mentality into the sport. Our athletes would have to work really hard to meet the standards.

''It is more about excellence and the higher we aspire to achieve the easier it is for the corporate world to come on board and support us and we have to sow that seed and we are doing the right things,” he stated.

