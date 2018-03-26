Ghana to send nine athletes to Arnold Classic 2018

By
Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, April 23, GNA - The Ghana Bodybuilding
and Fitness Association (GBFA) has selected nine bodybuilders to represent the
country in the upcoming Arnold Classic 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The championship is fixed for Friday May 18 to
Sunday, May 20.
The list of athletes includes one female
bodybuilder and seven other bodybuilders in different weight categories.
Among the selected athletes were; John Owusu
(Bantamweight), Derrick Nii Nor Marley(Lightweight), Adom Mobil (Lightweight),
Godwin Frimpong (Middleweight), Michael Antwi (Middleweight), John Anum
(Heavyweight), Cyrill Kofi Adja (Heavyweight), Eric Anane Tabury (Junior Men’s
Physique) and Bambie Bamfo (Female wellness).
According to a statement from GBFA, all nine
athletes have been registered with the International Federation of BodyBuilding
and Fitness (IFBB), who have been sanctioned for the event to be the organised
by Arnold Classic.
George Fusta Baffour, Communications Director
of the GBFA, noted that, all the necessary procedures to ensure that the
athletes were duly registered were followed.
“Registration of athletes will only be
considered if they are nominated by their IFBB affiliated national federation
by sending the country entry forms to the IFBB Headquarters the IFBB Technical
Committee, IFBB Vice President of Africa and IFBB South Africa head Office
Secretary,” he said.
He also called on the Ministry Of Youth and
Sports, Cooperate Bodies and well meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid as
they prepare to represent the country.
GNA
