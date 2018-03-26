Home | News | Ghana to send nine athletes to Arnold Classic 2018

Ghana to send nine athletes to Arnold Classic 2018

Dan Soko

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, April 23, GNA - The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) has selected nine bodybuilders to represent the country in the upcoming Arnold Classic 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The championship is fixed for Friday May 18 to Sunday, May 20.

The list of athletes includes one female bodybuilder and seven other bodybuilders in different weight categories.

Among the selected athletes were; John Owusu (Bantamweight), Derrick Nii Nor Marley(Lightweight), Adom Mobil (Lightweight), Godwin Frimpong (Middleweight), Michael Antwi (Middleweight), John Anum (Heavyweight), Cyrill Kofi Adja (Heavyweight), Eric Anane Tabury (Junior Men’s Physique) and Bambie Bamfo (Female wellness).

According to a statement from GBFA, all nine athletes have been registered with the International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB), who have been sanctioned for the event to be the organised by Arnold Classic.

George Fusta Baffour, Communications Director of the GBFA, noted that, all the necessary procedures to ensure that the athletes were duly registered were followed.

“Registration of athletes will only be considered if they are nominated by their IFBB affiliated national federation by sending the country entry forms to the IFBB Headquarters the IFBB Technical Committee, IFBB Vice President of Africa and IFBB South Africa head Office Secretary,” he said.

He also called on the Ministry Of Youth and Sports, Cooperate Bodies and well meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid as they prepare to represent the country.

GNA

