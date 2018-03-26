BAG happy with strides made at Commonwealth Games 2018

By
Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, April 23, GNA - The Badminton
Association of Ghana (BAG) has said they are happy with the strides Ghana made
in the sport, at the just ended Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
In a report summary of the Association’s
participation at the event and signed by the president of BAG, Mr. Yeboah
Evans, this was Ghana Badminton’s best performance in the Commonwealth Games so
far.
“This is the best results at the multi-sport
Games by Badminton, in Africa and the best Commonwealth Games performance since
Ghana begun participation in the Multi-Sports Games,” the report read.
“Our itinerant coaching programme paid off,
despite some technical shortfalls which if we had begun early with the
necessary resources the team could have reached podium.
“Nonetheless, the standing ovation received by
the 25,000 seated spectators each point in our matches was a rousing welcome
for a better talent performance enhancement in the coming months for our dear
sport.”
The report added that BAG had negotiated with
a top kit company to sponsor the Association by providing kits for the national
teams.
“We left Australia, with negotiations for a
kit sponsor deal for our national team with the global firm who kitted 24
countries of the 72 country participants from 2019, a Malaysian Federation
training programme for some of our elite athletes in the latter part of next
year, and a further negotiations with the BWF that will enhance Ghana’s growth
of the Sport,” the report added.
Meanwhile, two of Ghana’s Badminton athletes
were reported to the necessary authorities as missing from camp. According to
BAG this is an “uncouth attitude” and were doing all they can track those
missing athletes to make them face the law.
“Unfortunately, Stella Amassah and Gifty
Mensah were declared missing a day after their competition. We had activated
and adhered to the necessary protocols and procedures of such situations and
the Commonwealth Games Federation, the Commonwealth Games Federation, the
Australia Border Force, The National Security desk, Interpol, The Ghana High
Commission, the Ghanaian Community in Australia, the BWF and the Sporting
regulators from Ghana have been duly informed and enforcement action under such
acts have already begun.
At the bearest, least when found, they will be
prosecuted per Australian laws and then extradited to Ghana to face Ghanaian
law in full force. As your leader, I am vile at this moment and the course of
this depraved and uncouth attitude was completely unnecessary and the
Association condemns this act. Internally, our next Board meeting we will
bolster our actions on these characters of dishonourable individuals.”
This was Ghana’s 4th participation
in Badminton at the Commonwealth Games since its maiden appearance in 2002 in
Manchester. BAG sent eight elite athletes to this year’s Games and are
confident of a bright future for the Association.
GNA
