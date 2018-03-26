Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

Former President George H.W. Bush, 93, was hospitalized and in intensive care after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.

A spokesman said Bush "appears to be recovering."

Worries mounted when Bush's blood pressure dropped numerous times.



Bush, 93, was admitted to the hospital and in critical condition after an infection that led to sepsis, a source close to Bush said to CNN. Concerns grew after Bush's blood pressure reportedly dropped numerous times.

Bush's hospitalization comes nearly a week after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died of lung disease COPD and congestive heart failure. She was 92.

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, served from 1989 to 1993.