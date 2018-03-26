Home | News | Tech: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' $23 million Washington, DC mansion will have two elevators, a ballroom and a whiskey cellar

Dan Soko
  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' floor plans for the Washington D.C. estate he purchased in 2016 show the intricacies of the 27,000-square-foot property, as originally published by The Washingtonian.
  • A ballroom, five staircases, two elevators, a walk-in wine room and a whiskey cellar are just some of the mansion's amenities.
  • The estate is comprised of two historic structures built in the 1900s, one of which will serve as the Bezos' living quarters and the other as an entertainment space.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has some pretty grand ideas in store for his Washington D.C. mansion, if these floor plans are any indication.

The floor plans, requested from the Washington, DC zoning office and published by The Washingtonian, show that the mansion will consist of two historic homes in the capitol's high-end Kalorama neighborhood.

First, the Pope house, so named because it was built by John Russell Pope, the architect of the Jefferson Memorial, and second, the Wood house. The estate sits in close proximity to the Obama family's $5.3 million home, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner live down the street.

According to The Washingtonian, the four-story Pope house will be the Bezos family's living quarters, with the Wood house reserved as the CEO's socializing and entertainment hub in the capitol city. The two structures are connected by a walkway.

(Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider)

A ballroom, a whiskey cellar, a walk-in wine room, five staircases, two elevators, multiple bathrooms (there are 10 in the Pope house alone) and a solarium (also known as a sun room), are just some of the extravagant features of this Bezos estate.

Bezos paid $23 million for the premises in 2016, and reportedly spent $12 million into renovation on the 27,000-square-foot property last year, for a grand total of $35 million on the project thus far. One of the two buildings is the former home of Kalorama's Textile Museum.

This is the fifth home estate Bezos has purchased. The Amazon CEO also owns property in Washington state, Texas, California and Manhattan.

As of January of this year, Amazon had its search for the site of its HQ2, or its next headquarters, narrowed down to 20 cities, one of which is Washington, DC. With this much investment, and this much thought, put into his new estate there, the city is a promising candidate.

Read the full Washingtonian report.

