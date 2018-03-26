Home | News | C. African president urges disarming armed groups

C. African president urges disarming armed groups

Dan Soko
Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera is calling for a rapid disarmament of armed groups. By FLORENT VERGNES (AFP/File)

Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera is calling for a rapid disarmament of armed groups. By FLORENT VERGNES (AFP/File)

The Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera told the United Nations on Monday he wants to "accelerate" the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of members of armed groups.

"I have instructed my government to work toward reducing the harm and threat of armed groups in the Central African Republic, by accelerating the implementation of the disarmament, reintegration and repatriation program," he said at a meeting concerning the peace process in his country.

Such an operation would require "necessary reforms of the security sector for the reconstitution of national defense forces and interior security forces," Touadera added.

His comments come as the FPRC -- the Popular Front for the Rebirth of Central Africa, one of the country's main armed groups -- threatened to march on Bangui.

The group said it wanted to act following a UN peacekeeper operation against militia in the volatile PK5 Muslim enclave of the capital.

Touadera urged "dialogue" as the preferred approach to combat the violence that has ravaged his country since 2013.

He stressed that "consolidation of peace... can only be achieved through the restoration of security throughout the territory, the fight against impunity, the restoration of state authority throughout the territory."

Morocco's UN envoy Omar Hilale, who initiated Monday's meeting, assured the Central African Republic of the UN's "support" and said he would soon travel to Bangui.

The country's authorities control only a small part of the national territory, with a number of armed groups fighting over control of diamonds, gold and livestock in one of the world's poorest countries.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



UDS Begins Africa Leadership Lectures

April 23, 2018

Ex-Cape Verde President Support Calls For Age Limits For African Presidents

April 23, 2018

NHIS PRO Confirms Government Has Cleared 1 Billion Debt

April 23, 2018

3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Renting Out Guns To Armed Robbers

April 23, 2018

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Big At Nima Excellence Awards

April 23, 2018

La Kingmaker Threatens Suit Against False Peddlers

April 23, 2018

NHIS Service Providers Contradict Akufo-Addo Over Debt Payment

April 23, 2018

National Health Insurance Scheme Not Sustainable – Health Minister Reveals

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Sports: A look at the crazy and bizarre food you can eat at MLB games this summer

April 21, 2018

Mauritanian opposition to contest upcoming polls

April 22, 2018

998 staff: Akufo-Addo abusing public purse – Kwakye-Ofosu

April 21, 2018

Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!