Three cops arrested for renting guns to armed robbers

Dan Soko

Police GenericThe officers allegedly rented out the weapons to the suspected armed robbers for an operation

Three Police officers have been arrested for allegedly renting their guns to armed robbers.

The officers stationed at Weija and Krokobite in Accra allegedly rented out the weapons to the suspected armed robbers for an operation over the weekend.

They were arrested after the robbers were involved in an accident with the weapons.

Regional Police Commander DCOP George Alex Mensah told Starr News that the Police CID has taken over the case.

DCOP Mensah described the incident as a very serious case adding that the Police officers must dealt with if found guilty.

“The arrest was even made by the national CID so they started the investigations from the onset…I am happy that is being handled by them…this is a serious case.”

Meanwhile, a security analyst Adam Bona in an interview with Starr News said the Police Service must regularly screen and monitor the work of its officers to weed out miscreants.

