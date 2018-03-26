Home | News | NPP Polls: Jubilee House gave me money – NPP Greater Accra chair

NPP Polls: Jubilee House gave me money – NPP Greater Accra chair

Dan Soko

Divine Otoo NPP ChairNewly-elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NPP, Divine Otoo Agorhom

The newly-elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom has revealed that the presidency gave him money to campaign for the governing New Patriotic Party’s regional elections.

“They [Jubilee House] supported me, they called me, they encouraged me and they gave me money,” he told Umaru Amadu Sanda on Accra-based Citi FM.

“Even if they gave me GHS1, it is still money,” he retorted when asked for a figure.

The Standard Water CEO narrowly beat his arch-rival by polling a total of 276 valid votes, seven more than Mr Alfred Boye’s 269 in the poll on Saturday, 21 April held at the Trade Fair Centre.

Another aspirant, Archibald Cobbina managed to poll 65 votes.

Mr Agorhom won despite support for his closest contestant by NPP MPs in the Greater Accra Region.

