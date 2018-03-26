CID investigates Policemen who rented guns to armed robbers

It is alleged that the guns were rented to the robbers by the policemen

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service has taken over the case in which three policemen have been arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers.

The officers stationed at Weija and Kokrobite in Accra allegedly rented out their AK47 rifles to the suspected armed robbers for an operation over the weekend.

They were arrested after the robbers were involved in an accident with their weapons.

“The arrest was made by the National CID, so they started the investigations from the onset. Once they take over we leave it for them. I’m happy that it’s being handled there, this is a division under me and it’s better that they handle it there.

This is a serious case and in such serious cases it’s best handled at the highest level.” Greater Accra Regional Police Commander DCOP Alex Mensah said.