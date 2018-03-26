Home | News | Infidelity: Man kills wife; hangs himself

Infidelity: Man kills wife; hangs himself

Dan Soko

A 35-year-old man has hanged himself after killing his wife at Akwatesu Awdzikrom, a village near Fumso in the Adanse South District of the Ashanti Region.

The man, Emmanuel Awudu, is said to have accused his wife, Abena Kakra, 33, of cheating on him with another man. They had heated exchanges on Sunday evening but later seemed to have resolved the matter.

However, Awudu attacked his wife with a machete on Monday, 23 April 2018, killing her in the process.

He hanged himself after committing the homicide.

Assembly Member for Nkwankyensu electoral area, Marfo Kwakye Mensah, confirmed the incident to Class News’ correspondent Elisha Adarkwah.

