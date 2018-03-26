Emergency recall needless – Minority

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

The minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak says the call of an emergency meeting to ratify the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) by parliament is needless.

According to him, there are similar compelling treaties which have been swept under the carpet by parliament, therefore wondered the fuss about the continent’s free-trade initiative, of which its official signing was just done a few weeks ago in Kigali, Rwanda.

“We all don’t know; I really don’t see what’s urgent about a ratification of a continental Free Trade Area. I think this was done just some few weeks back in Kigali and the hope was that they would have waited. But if they say two days, I keep asking the clerk what other things do we have?But so far as they are concern this is so far what they have in hand. And I know Ghana has so many other treaties that we have not even ratified…” Alhaji Muntaka told Accra-based Citi FM.

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, on Monday, 23, April 2018 recalled Members of Parliament (MPs) from recess for an emergency meeting.

A release from parliament and signed by the Speaker, Rt Hon. Professor Mike Oquaye said legislators by the directive will sit from Thursday, 26 April 2018 to Friday, 27 April 2018 at 10 am to consider some urgent parliamentary business.

The recall is in accordance with Order 42(3) of the Standing Orders of Parliament of Ghana.