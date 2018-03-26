‘Presidency gave me money for my campaign’ – NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom

The newly sworn-in Greater Accra Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom, has disclosed that he had the support of the Presidency in his bid for the regional chairmanship position.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, he said the presidency financially supported his campaign.

“They [Presidency] supported me, they called me, they encouraged me and they gave me money,” he said.

When pushed by host Umaru Sanda Amadu about the amount he received from the Jubilee House, Mr. Agorhom said, “even if they gave me GH¢1, it is still money.”

Although the NPP’s Greater Accra Regional caucus in Parliament openly campaigned against Divine Oto Agorhom’s candidature, he beat his closest contender, Alfred Boye, who until the elections, was the Acting Regional Chairman by 7 votes.

Many have suggested that Mr. Agorhom’s chairmanship may experience challenges especially due to the open opposition he faced from the regional causes in Parliament, but he discounted the possibility of that happening.

“I don’t think they will not support me. We went into a contest which was purely an internal party reorganization matter…. Those who were not supporting you as you went climbing, might be rather there for you after you have won,” he said.

Mr. Agorhom also strangely admitted that he paid all the delegates Ghc100 each but only about half of them voted for him.

Divine Otoo Agorhom has contested and lost the Sege parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP on three occasions.

Other winners in the regional elections are;

1st Vice Chair - Nii Adjei Tawiah

2nd Vice Chair - Joana Frances Adda

Secretary - Daniel Odarlai Parker Francis

Assistant Secretary - Baba Seidu

Treasurer - Rachel Abena Tutu

Organizer - Prince Obeng

Youth Organizer - Moses Abor

Women’s Organiser - Grace Acheampong

Nasara Coordinator - Alhaji Kamil Husseinrganizer

