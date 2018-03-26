‘Presidency gave me money for my campaign’ – NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018
Source: citinewsroom.com
NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom
The newly sworn-in Greater Accra Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom, has disclosed that he had the support of the Presidency in his bid for the regional chairmanship position.
Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, he said the presidency financially supported his campaign.
“They [Presidency] supported me, they called me, they encouraged me and they gave me money,” he said.
When pushed by host Umaru Sanda Amadu about the amount he received from the Jubilee House, Mr. Agorhom said, “even if they gave me GH¢1, it is still money.”
Although the NPP’s Greater Accra Regional caucus in Parliament openly campaigned against Divine Oto Agorhom’s candidature, he beat his closest contender, Alfred Boye, who until the elections, was the Acting Regional Chairman by 7 votes.
Many have suggested that Mr. Agorhom’s chairmanship may experience challenges especially due to the open opposition he faced from the regional causes in Parliament, but he discounted the possibility of that happening.
“I don’t think they will not support me. We went into a contest which was purely an internal party reorganization matter…. Those who were not supporting you as you went climbing, might be rather there for you after you have won,” he said.
Mr. Agorhom also strangely admitted that he paid all the delegates Ghc100 each but only about half of them voted for him.
Divine Otoo Agorhom has contested and lost the Sege parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP on three occasions.
Other winners in the regional elections are;
1st Vice Chair - Nii Adjei Tawiah
2nd Vice Chair - Joana Frances Adda
Secretary - Daniel Odarlai Parker Francis
Assistant Secretary - Baba Seidu
Treasurer - Rachel Abena Tutu
Organizer - Prince Obeng
Youth Organizer - Moses Abor
Women’s Organiser - Grace Acheampong
Nasara Coordinator - Alhaji Kamil Husseinrganizer
[embedded content]
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article