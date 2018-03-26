Home | News | Today at the News stands

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic Today 2 24 18FrontPage headlines all captured in the 'papers'

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Daily Graphic

-We'll deal with piracy President declares in Sekondi

- SSNIT makes gains in 2017

- Government earmarks GHC 50m fro budding businesses

Ghanaian Times

- Let's dialogue on Free SHS - Prof Addae-Mensah

- President, Veep Join Chief Imam to celebrate 99th birthday

- Drones to deliver blood supplies medicines to remote areas from September - Veep

Daily Guide

- Flagstaff house brouhaha: Mahama staff list hits 897

- Ghanaian entrepreneur picks award in Japan

- Government honours Chief Imam @99

- Opuni regains frozen assets

Today

- More rot uncovered at Metro Mass Transit Limited

- MMDCEs election slated for 2021

- Release Opuni's frozen account

