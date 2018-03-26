Christiane Amanpour is a homosexual - Moses Foh-Amoaning

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

play videoLawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning and Journalist Christiane Amanpour

Legal practitioner and Anti-gay campaigner Moses Foh-Amoaning has named CNN’s ‘Sex and Love’ host Christiane Amanpour and three other journalists from the international website as persons headlining the course for legalization of homosexuality particularly in African countries.

He stated for a fact their orientation, which according to him is evident in their activities when he spoke with Joy News’ Israel Laryea on JoyNews Prime on Monday. He was speaking on the theme: Homosexuality in Africa: A foreign media agenda?.

In his words; “Anderson Cooper is a homosexual, Richard Quest is a homosexual, Christiane Amanpour is and the lady who asked our president the question that is Jane Dutton is homosexual…the gay or lesbian and that is a fact” he said.

“I’m not too sure that Richard Quest will deny that he is homosexual or Anderson Cooper, he’s not going to deny it.”

For emphasis, he said when quizzed on the validity of his statement especially regarding Christiane Amanpour, “Well go and find out, she has got a child but I know as a matter of fact that she's involved”, he said.

The senior law lecturer at the Ghana law school further alleged that persons championing the LGBT agenda have connections, contacts and high profile people.

“In Europe they are the ones that go to the Oxford, to Cambridge, in the United States they go to the Harvard, Yale and Standford and when they finish they are the ones that go to the business, politics and in the United Kingdom they lead the way as they got people in the media.”

He believes that the agenda geared towards getting Africans to accept homosexuality has been well planned and the right persons put in strategic places to ensure that is achieved.

“When the United States Ambassador says in an interview that in ten-years-time Ghana will adopt LGBT right, the Canadian High Commissioner with the Australia Ambassador was on air and whatever they said was connected” he stressed.

Christiane Amanpour is a British – Iranian journalist and a TV host for CNN. She recently interviewed the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta on gay rights in Africa where the Kenyan President made it clear that gay rights is not a burning issue for Kenya at the moment.

He reiterated his country's stance on homosexuality saying that it goes against cultural beliefs of majority of Kenyans.

"I won't engage in a subject that is of no importance to the people of Kenya. This is not an issue of human rights, this is an issue of our own base as a culture, as a people regardless of which community you come from," President Kenyatta said.

Ms Amanpour pressed the President about his personal opinion on illegality of homosexuality in Kenya.

But the President said "This is not about Uhuru Kenyatta saying yes or no, this is an issue of the people of Kenya themselves who have bestowed upon themselves a Constitution after several years of clearly stating that this is not acceptable and is not a subject they are willing to engage in at this time and moment."

"This is a global issue. You don't think the idea of their privacy, equality and rights is important?," Ms Amanpour asked the President.

Mr Kenyatta replied: "It is important to them where they are. It's not important to me as the leader of 49 million Kenyans. I represent that which our people desire us to believe.

"In years to come, after I am done being President, maybe our society will reach a state where that is an issue that people are willing to openly discuss."

