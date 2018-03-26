Home | News | LIVESTREAMING: Badwam on Adom TV

LIVESTREAMING: Badwam on Adom TV

Dan Soko

Nanayaa Brefo Badwam39play videoBadwam airs every weekday from 6 am to 10 am

Watch a Livestream of Adom TV's morning show, Badwam as hosts; Omanhene Kwabena Asante and Nana Yaa Brefo, together with other guests on the show as they share their opinions and scrutinise the issues making the headlines in the newspapers.

Topical issues making the news nationwide, as well as trending stories in the world of business, entertainment, sports and others, will be discussed on the show.

