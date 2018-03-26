Home | News | UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Roma in numbers

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Roma in numbers

Dan Soko

Liverpool and AS Roma will be facing each other for the sixth time in European football.

READ MORE: List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Year

Below is a list of past meetings between them:

Date      Match   Result    Score     Competition

30 May 1984       AS Roma v Liverpool        W           1-1 (4-5p)            European Cup

15 Feb 2001        AS Roma v Liverpool        W           0-2         UEFA Cup

22 Feb 2001        Liverpool v AS Roma        L             0-1         UEFA Cup

05 Dec 2001        AS Roma v Liverpool        D            0-0         UEFA Champions League

19 Mar 2002       Liverpool v AS Roma        W           2-0         UEFA Champions League

24 Apr 2018        Liverpool v AS Roma                                      UEFA Champions League

Summary

Liverpool wins: 2

Roma wins:

Draws: 2

N/B: Although, Liverpool won the 1984 UEFA Champions League 5-4 on penalties to become European champions, it is considered a drawn game because the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web



UMB Receives Corporate Bank Of Year Award

April 24, 2018

If I Were To Advocate Better Child Care

April 24, 2018

Fidelity Bank Closes In On GH¢400m

April 24, 2018

SSNIT Management Misled Board

April 24, 2018

 I Don’t Charge For Song Features – M.anifest

April 24, 2018

Filmmakers Adopt Film Week To Fix Ailing Industry

April 24, 2018

GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’ 

April 24, 2018

Shaggy, Kylie, Others Join Queen To Celebrate 92nd Birthday

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Troops guard Madagascar square after violent protests

April 22, 2018

Is our democracy growing at all? Not so!!

April 22, 2018

Anti –corruption group, Egality Law petition EC: gives 14 days ultimatum to investigate alleged corruption at EC

April 22, 2018

On Graduate Unemployment: Nation Builders Corps To Launched On 1st May

April 22, 2018

Calm in Madagascar as troops deployed to quell violent protests

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!