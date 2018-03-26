Home | News | Politics: Timeline shows how the deadly Toronto van attack unfolded

Politics: Timeline shows how the deadly Toronto van attack unfolded

Dan Soko
  • Police in Toronto, Canada, say they believe a man who drove a van into pedestrians on Monday acted deliberately.
  • At least 10 people were killed. More than a dozen were wounded.
  • The 25-year-old suspected driver, Alek Minassian, is in police custody.

Scroll down to learn how the incident unfolded. Warning: Some of these images may be disturbing to some readers.

1:26 p.m. ET: Police respond to reports that a van jumped a curb near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in the northern section of Toronto. The van drove south toward Sheppard Avenue, hitting pedestrians along the way.

Police inspect a van suspected of being involved in a collision injuring at least eight people at Yonge St. and Finch Ave. on April 23, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. A suspect is in custody after a white van collided with multiple pedestrians.play

Police inspect a van suspected of being involved in a collision injuring at least eight people at Yonge St. and Finch Ave. on April 23, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. A suspect is in custody after a white van collided with multiple pedestrians.

(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Source: CBC News

Approximately 1:50 p.m. ET: A police officer encounters the suspected van driver and a tense confrontation ensues. The suspect yells and points an object at the officer. The officer diffuses the situation without firing his weapon.

A police officer engages with the suspect driver of a van that plowed into pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, on Monday.play

A police officer engages with the suspect driver of a van that plowed into pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, on Monday.

(Screenshot via CBC News/Twitter)

Source: Global News correspondent Mike Drolet

Approximately 1:52 p.m. ET: Police arrest the suspected driver, Alek Minassian, 25, less than 30 minutes after police first responded to the attack, according to Toronto Police Service chief Mark Saunders.

Police officers arrest suspect driver after a van hit multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, Canada April 23, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media.play

Police officers arrest suspect driver after a van hit multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, Canada April 23, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media.

(TWITTER / @SOPHFLYPRO/via REUTERS)

Source: CNN, Bloomberg

1:58 p.m. ET: The Toronto Transit Commission diverted subway service away from the North York Centre station on Line 1, near where the police investigation was underway.

A tarp covers an unidentified body on Yonge St. at Finch Ave. after a van plowed into pedestrians on April 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A suspect is in custody after a white van collided with multiple pedestrians killing nine and injuring at least 16.play

A tarp covers an unidentified body on Yonge St. at Finch Ave. after a van plowed into pedestrians on April 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A suspect is in custody after a white van collided with multiple pedestrians killing nine and injuring at least 16.

(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Source: Toronto Transit Commission

2:09 p.m. ET: Yonge Street is closed from the intersection at Finch Avenue and North York, because of ongoing police activity.

Law enforcement and first responders on scene at Yonge St. at Finch Ave. after a van plows into pedestrians April 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A suspect is in custody after a white van collided with multiple pedestrians.play

Law enforcement and first responders on scene at Yonge St. at Finch Ave. after a van plows into pedestrians April 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A suspect is in custody after a white van collided with multiple pedestrians.

(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Source: Toronto Transit Commission

(street police activity)

Approximately 2:43 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives brief remarks on-camera about the incident.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives brief remarks on the Toronto van attack.play

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives brief remarks on the Toronto van attack.

(Screenshot via CBS News/Twitter)

"We're just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected," Trudeau said. His office later released an official statement.

Source: CBS News

4:45 p.m. ET: Toronto Police announced 9 people were killed, and 16 were injured.

Toronto Mayor John Tory (C) arrives at the scene of an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018.play

Toronto Mayor John Tory (C) arrives at the scene of an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018.

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Source: Toronto Police Service

Approximately 4:47 p.m. ET: Toronto Mayor John Tory gives remarks during a news conference

Approximately 4:47 p.m. ET: Toronto Mayor John Tory gives remarks during a news conferenceplay

Approximately 4:47 p.m. ET: Toronto Mayor John Tory gives remarks during a news conference

(Screenshot via Fox News/Twitter)

“This is a time when this community should come together … I hope that we will, as a city, remind ourselves of the fact that we are admired around the world for being inclusive and for being accepting and understanding and considerate," Tory said.

Source Fox News

8:19 p.m. ET: The official death toll rises to 10, with 15 injured.

A pedestrian, who police say was a witness to a van striking multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, reacts in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018.play

A pedestrian, who police say was a witness to a van striking multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, reacts in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018.

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Source: CBC News Toronto

(emergency responders)

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8294798&type=article&ctxId=3775&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Timeline+shows+how+the+deadly+Toronto+van+attack+unfolded&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Ftimeline-shows-how-the-deadly-toronto-van-attack-unfolded-id8294798.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



UMB Receives Corporate Bank Of Year Award

April 24, 2018

If I Were To Advocate Better Child Care

April 24, 2018

Fidelity Bank Closes In On GH¢400m

April 24, 2018

SSNIT Management Misled Board

April 24, 2018

 I Don’t Charge For Song Features – M.anifest

April 24, 2018

Filmmakers Adopt Film Week To Fix Ailing Industry

April 24, 2018

GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’ 

April 24, 2018

Shaggy, Kylie, Others Join Queen To Celebrate 92nd Birthday

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Troops guard Madagascar square after violent protests

April 22, 2018

Is our democracy growing at all? Not so!!

April 22, 2018

Anti –corruption group, Egality Law petition EC: gives 14 days ultimatum to investigate alleged corruption at EC

April 22, 2018

On Graduate Unemployment: Nation Builders Corps To Launched On 1st May

April 22, 2018

Calm in Madagascar as troops deployed to quell violent protests

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!