Finance: 10 things you need to know in markets today

Good morning! Here's what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Google-parent company Alphabet topped Wall Street targets with 23% revenue growth in Q1. However, the better-than-expected performance was not enough to allay worries about rising expenses and the most significant risks of a regulatory clampdown the company has faced in years.

2. After the results were released Alphabet's stock surged as much as 4% thanks to those results beating expectations, but then quickly retreated back to gains of less than 1%. Shares of Alphabet are flat for 2018 so far as worries about online privacy and regulatory risks weigh on the stock.

3. Asian stocks slipped and the U.S. dollar advanced on Tuesday, as a deluge of U.S. government debt this week and the specter of inflation and a higher fiscal deficit drove U.S. borrowing costs near four-year highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7% thanks to fall in the yen.

4. The European Union asked on Monday to join a dispute brought by China to the World Trade Organization over U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum, just over a week before U.S. President Trump decides whether they should apply to Europe. The U.S. administration has set duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on grounds of national security, but provided a temporary exemption until May 1 for the European Union.

5. Oil prices rallied to fresh three-year highs on Monday afternoon, erasing previous losses in a volatile day of trading. It has held onto its gains into Tuesday, with the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, up 0.68% to $75.22 per barrel as of 7.50 a.m. BST (2.50 a.m. ET).

6. Netflix will raise a fresh debt round of $1.5 billion to fund new content, the company announced Monday, adding to its $6.54 billion in long-term debt reported on last week's earnings call. While the announcement had little impact on Netflix shares — many analysts had already factored in a debt round this year — it has some worried about a rising cash burn and debt load that only continues to grow.

7. Deutsche Bank AG may announce changes in the strategy of its investment banking unit on Thursday along with quarterly earnings, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday. The bank is considering cuts in the investment banking unit, but no decision is final, Handelsblatt newspaper reported.

8. Nasdaq on Monday said it will ask regulators to let it give thinly-traded companies that list on its main U.S. stock exchange a choice as to whether their shares can be traded on other exchanges, with the aim of making it easier for investors to buy the stocks. There are 13 U.S. stock exchanges and currently, regardless of where a company is listed, its shares trade on all of them.

9. Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was not considering resigning over recent scandals involving his ministry. This includes alleged sexual harassment by a top official and document alterations related to a controversial sale of public land.

10. A unit of debt-laden Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is seeking to raise as much as $1.5 billion by the end of this year in an investment fund that will serve as the group's primary vehicle for global acquisitions, a document reviewed by Reuters showed. The Overseas Aviation and Tourism Industry Fund will target travel, aviation and real estate assets around the world, according to the document.

