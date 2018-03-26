Home | News | ‘We will beat politician’ in 2020 if….Bia chiefs bare teeth

‘We will beat politician’ in 2020 if….Bia chiefs bare teeth

Dan Soko

Chiefs and people of Bia District of the Western Region are threatening to ‘beat’  politicians who will storm the district to campaign for votes in the 2020 elections.

They explained that the district lack developmental projects yet successive governments keep promising them whenever there is going to be an election.

The chiefs said if their development needs are not addressed, “they will order their boys to beat any politician who will come there in 2020 election to campaign”.

Joseph Ackaah is the Secretary of the Concern Youth of the area and he tells Prime News Ghana that they are one of the poorest constituencies in terms of developmental projects in the country.

He said their chiefs and elders are behind them and if their needs are not addressed, they will order their boys to beat any politician who will come there in 2020 election to campaign.

Mr. Ackaah explained that “electricity and poor road network” are their major challenges facing the constituency.

He explained that the poor road network is also damaging their vehicles and killing passengers through accidents.

The Secretary explained that the past government promised to construct one of the major roads in the area, the Benchema-Nkwanta-Oseikrom road which has been a death trap for sometime but has not been done.

