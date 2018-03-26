Total Petroleum Ghana Prioritizes Customers' Needs

Management and staff of Total Petroleum Ghana, together with Stephen Appiah, the company’s brand Ambassador interacted with customers and gave them the best of customer service.

This action forms part of the company’s customer week celebration -Top Service- which ended on 15th April, 2018.

According to the Managing Director, Eric Fanchini, the week-long activity was to keep providing customers with an experience of top-class services not only in fuelling but also by giving them the right maintenance tips for prolonging the lives of their engines. He explained that customer proximity was a value for the company thus, the initiative to regularly move on to the field and join Frontline staff to serve customers.

The Sales and Marketing Manager, Abdul-Rahim Siddique added that the Top Service week was organized in a bid to get to know the needs and expectations of customers and educate them on services to expect when they drive through Total service stations.

For instance, ‘windscreen cleaning, oil-level checks and free air are complementary, hence, they come at no cost to anyone who visits a Total Service Station.

He further mentioned that every customer gains bonuses on every top up on the Total Card, so they accumulate money while making a secure payment at the pump, in the shop and at the lube bay.

Stephen Appiah, Total brand Ambassador and former Captain of the Black Stars, who joined the team at Total Oxford Service Station to dispense fuel, clean vehicle windscreens and assist customers with payment via Total Card , said that he was particularly excited to ‘serve customers and to bring smiles to their faces’.

For him, ‘Total was a reputable brand for quality products and services and for that matter his readiness to be part of the mission of bringing this quality and satisfaction to all Ghanaians.’

Further to the subject on convenience, the Communications Manager, Edna Kankam, said that ‘the company has a station finder App called Total Services App which customers can download freely and use to locate any Total service station in the country’.

She explained that the App was user-friendly, easy to navigate and able to give information on all the services and promotions on offer at any Total service station.’ She added that it had car maintenance tips and a direct contact to the customer service officers who are ever ready to assist them with their needs’.

The Managing Director entreated customers to expect nothing short of comfort, excellent services and warmth from Attendants when they visit a Total Service Station.

The company, he said, has been working on the overall image of its stations to bring comfort to the public.

"Aside from the convenient Bonjour shop and the ATMs at our station, Car wash centers have been introduced at some of the stations and eateries such as Tante Marie at the Tema Industrial Area, KFC at the Tema Community 1 station and the Mugg & Bean at the Liberation Road Service Station.’ ‘We want our stations to be a destination place for customers and be a go-to place for all their car care needs" he added.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com