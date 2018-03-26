Home | News | Youth Action Movement Condemns Violence Meted On The Young Lady In Tamale

Youth Action Movement Condemns Violence Meted On The Young Lady In Tamale

Dan Soko

19th April, 2018, Accra, Ghana: We, the leadership and members of the Youth Action Movement (YAM), the youth wing of PPAG, have become deeply saddened and concerned about the growing culture of sex and gender abuse of young people in the country in recent times, with the latest being the physical abuse meted out to the young lady in Tamale in the name of “Disciplining” her for coming home late.

The video which is already gone viral on social media captures a horrifying, barbaric and inhumane physical abuse of a young girl which is not acceptable under any circumstances. As articulated in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) which was ratified by Ghana in 1990 and the Children's Act of 1998 (Act 560), physical abuse of children is an infringement of their right which is punishable by Law.

The same UN Convention, Article 19 demands of “State Parties to take all appropriate legislative, social and educational measures to protect the child from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury or abuse, neglect or negligent treatment, maltreatment and exploitation, including sexual abuse…” As a movement, we commend the Ministry of Gender and Social Welfare and the directives given out by the sector minister for actions to be taken. We also state that the public validation given to the act by the on-lookers calls for worry as the act is normalized and happening in many homes.

We want to add our outrage and voice to those of like-minded organizations to condemn this action. By this press release, we;

  • Remind the public that the fundamental human rights of the victim is been highly trampled upon and so deserve justice for her as enshrined in the letter and spirit of the Children’s Act 1998.
  • The perpetrators should be dealt with according to laid down procedures without any fear or favour
  • The constant circulation of the video is unlawful and goes a long way to inflict psychological trauma on the victim and therefore, should be halted
  • All stakeholders especially parents should endeavor to ensure our society especially the home is safe for the upbringing of all children in dignity and in love.

We also want to encourage all Ghanaian youth not to lose hope. We must keep raising the alerts and hold the duty bearers to task to protect and defend the rights of every youth everywhere at always. We also want to urge parents to note that their responsibility towards their wards is to protect, provide and care for them at all times.

Signed
Ishmael Selassie
Youth Programmes Coordinator
PPAG

