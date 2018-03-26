Home | News | Homowo Press Release By La Association UK

Dan Soko

Once again the Homowo festival of the Gas, the people of Accra is with us and the various Ga clans in the UK are making feverish preparations for the celebration in the UK. As usual La Kpee UK, have preceded their preparations with a news briefing at The Chestnut Center, ST Anns Road, Tottenham to outline programs and activities for the occasion

According to the Chairperson of the association Dr Belinda Ago, major events have been lined up for the celebration which will showcase the real La Homowo in addition to a dinner dance which will be graced by the paramount chief of the La traditional area Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru 11, La Mantse and the Shikitele, Nii Adzei Koofe IV ,the King maker of the La traditional area and Dr.Nii Kotei Dzani - Group CEO Ideal Finance Holdings Ghana Ltd among others.

Some of the events scheduled include fund raising in aid of the ongoing Library project in La and special traditional rendition of pure La cultural and authentic Homowo exhibitions. According to Dr Belinda Ago, the chairperson, the date for the Homowo cum dinner dance is scheduled for Sat, 22nd September 2018 at the Selby Hall, Selby Road, Tottenham, N17

Other invited guests will include the High Commissioner. The Nii Mei and Naa Mei and Nana Num Association of UK will also be present to grace the occasion. The Ga Dangbe community is as usual expected to support the event with their presence. Special invitations will be going out to all the London Ghanaian associations and the general public is as well cordially invited to participate in this very special event.

The Chair person for the association Dr Belinda Ago said the association was inaugurated twenty seven years ago by the then High commissioner to the UK his Excellency, the late Mr. K. B. Asante. Today La association UK, can pat itself on the back for living up to its aims and objectives and that it had stood the test of time.

Wuor Gbee La gbee. All are invited
Date: Sat.22nd September 2018
Time : 6pm to !am
Venue: Selby Hall, Selby Road, Tottenham N17
By Publicity Committee, La Association.

