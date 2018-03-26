Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

Deputy coach of Hearts of Oak Edward Nii Odoom says their upcoming Super Clash encounter against Asante Kotoko will be the defining moment in the ongoing season for his outfit.

Hearts of Oak are going through tough times in the season after collecting just 11 points of a possible 27 - winning three, losing four and drawing two.

The Accra-based were on the verge of tasting their third consecutive defeats in the league in their game against Bechem United until substitute winger Patrick Razak popped up with a last-gasp leveller.

Ahead of the club's much-anticipated Super Clash against sworn rivals Asante Kotoko, the Rainbow Club are under intense pressure to resuscitate their ailing campaign, but coach Odoom believes that game will bring out the best in his charges.

"The next game against Kotoko is, of course, a defining moment for us (the technical team)," Odoom told Otec FM.

"It is however not for the coaches alone but everyone at the club. The supporters have a role to play ahead of the crucial game so we will work hard and improve on our last game against Bechem United."

"Although we shared the spoils against Bechem, the players played well and created several goalscoring opportunities but it was unfortunate we couldn't make it count. In spite of all these, I believe we will be ready for the Kotoko game," he added.

Hearts have now slipped to the 10th position.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com