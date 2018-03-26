Home | News | 2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

Dan Soko

ASEC Mimosas striker Amed Toure has expressed his delight after his outfit were paired with Aduana Stars in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ivorian giants have been drawn in Group A of this year's CAF second-tier club competition alongside Moroccan powerhouse Raja Casablanca, Ghana league champions Aduana Stars and Congolese side AS Vita - a competition which is due to commence from May 6.

Toure, whose solitary strike for ASEC against ASI over the weekend, ensured the Yellow and Blacks clinched the Ivorian league 1 championship, is relishing the clash against Aduana Stars in the group stages.

"The feeling was so great because I will be coming back to my country [Ghana] to play against a Ghanaian side, I felt very happy as a player. I have no plans of playing in Ghana again, I have done my bit, I am happy at ASEC, my goal helped them win the league, I can never say never but sincerely I'm happy here," the former Asante Kotoko ace stated on Oyerepa FM.

"I'm hoping to win the goal king award, 11 goals in 16 matches with just 6 games to go. I will surely leave ASEC if I win the goal king accolade but it won't be Ghana."

The 30-year-old ended the interview by urging his former side, Asante Kotoko fans to exercise patience for the club as they bid to claim this season's league crown.

"It's normal for Kotoko fans to be angry at the performance of their team since Kotoko is a big club both in Ghana and Africa so they always want results. Kotoko is still my club, I strongly believe they will rise to the occasion. These trying times will be over soon."

