Mo Salah Is Better Than Messi Currently - CAF President

Confederation of African football’s Chief, Ahmad Ahmad believes Liverpool's forward Mohammed Salah is playing better than Barcelona’s superstar, Lionel Messi.

In an interview with the local media before heading to the Manhyia Palace for a courtesy call on his Royal Majesty Osei Tutu the 2nd, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Ahmad heaped praises on the Egyptian forward for his phenomenal role for club and country this season.

Ahmad commended the Liverpool forward for his recent award in the English premier league as the PFA player of the season by beating Manchester city’s Kelvin Dybryn for it.

Ahmad in his view reckoned that currently, Salah is miles ahead of all.

“Mohammed Salah is the best player now not Messi,” he told the media.