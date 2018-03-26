Home | News | Mo Salah Is Better Than Messi Currently - CAF President

Mo Salah Is Better Than Messi Currently - CAF President

Dan Soko

Confederation of African football’s Chief, Ahmad Ahmad believes Liverpool's forward Mohammed Salah is playing better than Barcelona’s superstar, Lionel Messi.

In an interview with the local media before heading to the Manhyia Palace for a courtesy call on his Royal Majesty Osei Tutu the 2nd, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Ahmad heaped praises on the Egyptian forward for his phenomenal role for club and country this season.

Ahmad commended the Liverpool forward for his recent award in the English premier league as the PFA player of the season by beating Manchester city’s Kelvin Dybryn for it.

Ahmad in his view reckoned that currently, Salah is miles ahead of all.

“Mohammed Salah is the best player now not Messi,” he told the media.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

