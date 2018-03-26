Home | News | Ghana, Korea to deepen economic ties

Business News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

President Akufo-Addo with Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Kim Sungsoo

The Government of Ghana is keen on developing more exchanges between Ghanaian companies and those of the Republic of Korea as part of efforts to strengthen economic relations between the two countries, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated.

According to him, creating such channels of exchanges should encourage deepened relations to spur mutual development of both countries.

“I think that is the way forward in strengthening our relationship, and I am hoping that the years you are here, we are going to witness a significant advancement of our social, cultural and economic relations between our two countries.”

The President made these remarks when the Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Kim Sungsoo, presented his letters of credence to the President at the Jubilee House on Monday.

The President recalled that although the two countries had the same economies and struggle towards independence within the same period, Korea has since made significant advancement in turning around its economy into a model that is worthy of emulation.

“It is not a secret that Korea is one of the countries we in Ghana admire the most.

“We very much want to emulate what you have done in Korea. That is what we would like to do here in Ghana”, he said.

The President assured Korea of Ghana’s support of the ongoing diplomatic process being employed to restore relations between the two Koreas.

He acknowledged that Korea has been “very generous” to Ghana on economic development co-operations, and was hopeful the ambassador’s tour of duty would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

“We have so many common interests, which I am hoping that in your time as ambassador here, you will develop even more…there are so many things that you have done for us, and the Ghanaian people are grateful for the support.”

The Korean Ambassador, Kim Sungsoo, on his part, congratulated the people of Ghana for nurturing a vibrant and flourishing democracy, which has made her a model country and role model on the African continent.

He commended the President for his exemplary leadership, which has since attracted many world leaders to Ghana.

“Your appointment as Co-Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocates attests to your leadership and ability to help promote the SDGs for transformation and development agenda of the UN”, he added.

He promised to work towards deepening the bond of friendship between the two countries.

“I assure you that I and my staff will serve as a clear channel of communication between our countries”.

