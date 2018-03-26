Akufo-Addo is like a visiting president to Ghana - Asiedu Nketia

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: peacefmonline.com

Johnson Aseidu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito has described President Akufo-Addo as a visiting president to his own country.

He says the President barely stays in the country to attend to the needs of Ghanaians who voted for him and his government.

Speaking on Okays FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the President has not spent more than a month in the country without travelling outside.

According to him the President who promised to cut profligate spending and save the public purse has been indeed saving the public purse with his travels.

"Rarely do you see or hear of him in the country, he has been travelling around to other countries as if he is a visiting President in the country.

"He gets his plane fueled and then moves around other countries.

"The President comes into the country like a visiting President", he said.

"How can you protect the public purse when you engage in so many travels", General Mosquito asked.

Asiedu Nketia further added that the NPP government promised a lean government and also promised to protect the public purse but with this style of governance, they are rather draining the public purse.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra last Saturday to attend the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, United Kingdom.

The meeting took place from Monday and ended on Friday on the theme “Towards a Common Future".

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since returned to the country.