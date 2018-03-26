Salah is world’s best player now, not Messi – CAF boss Ahmad

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Confederation of African Football President, Ahmad Ahmad, believes Egypt and Liverpool star Mohammed Salah is currently the best player in the world.

Salah was voted the PFA player of the year after a stellar season with Liverpool in which he has scored an incredible 41 goals in all competitions. Salah was also voted the African Footballer of the year in January, adding to the BBC African Footballer of the Year award he won few months earlier.

The 26 year old’s exploits has carried Liverpool into the Champions League semifinals, scoring 8 goals in the process and was also an instrumental figure in Egypt’s qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ahmad Ahmad, who was speaking after a courtesy call on Otumfour Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi said if Salah can lead Liverpool to champions league glory, he stands a very good chance of winning the Ballon d’or crown.

“I think that if Liverpool win the champions league, I think he will be among the top three players in the world [Ballon d’or shortlist],” the Madagasi told reporters.

“Performances for national teams are clubs are important in selecting the best player in the world.

“So if he has a good world cup or wins the champions league with Liverpool, then why not. Because, honestly, I think he is the best [player] now.

“I mean, not Messi is the best now, Salah is the best now,” Ahmad said.

Salah will be hoping to guide the Reds to the champions League final as they take on his former side, AS Roma in Tuesday’s semifinal first leg at Anfield.