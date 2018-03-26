Home | News | Farmers dumping cocoa after price slump - COCOBOD CEO

Farmers dumping cocoa after price slump - COCOBOD CEO

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Arhin2The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo

Low cocoa prices are driving some farmers in Ghana out of the sector, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, chief executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board, said on Monday.

Farmers are moving into growing cashew, farming rubber and illegal mining, Aidoo told a conference in Berlin.

“All because of the past two years’ fall in cocoa price,” he said.

He said he also sees Africa as a key market that will drive global cocoa consumption growth in coming years and more efforts must be focused on tapping into its potential.

“What we in the origin countries should seek to do is come up with a strategy whereby we can also create some kind of market,” he said. “A market in origin areas supports the price.”

Ghana is the world’s second-largest cocoa producer.

A large global surplus of cocoa in the 2016/17 season (October/September) sparked a fall in New York futures in April last year to a more than nine-year low.

New York futures have rebounded this year, prompting Ghana’s government to shelve plans to cut the price it pays to farmers.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



UMB Receives Corporate Bank Of Year Award

April 24, 2018

If I Were To Advocate Better Child Care

April 24, 2018

Fidelity Bank Closes In On GH¢400m

April 24, 2018

SSNIT Management Misled Board

April 24, 2018

 I Don’t Charge For Song Features – M.anifest

April 24, 2018

Filmmakers Adopt Film Week To Fix Ailing Industry

April 24, 2018

GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’ 

April 24, 2018

Shaggy, Kylie, Others Join Queen To Celebrate 92nd Birthday

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse

April 22, 2018

Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa

April 22, 2018

The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency

April 22, 2018

Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives

April 22, 2018

For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!