Powerful people threatening me to shut up – Kwesi Aning

General News of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Security expert, Dr. Kwesi Aning

Security analyst Dr. Kwesi Aning has revealed that some powerful figures in the country have sent him threatening audio recordings seeking to silence him.

According to the Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, the senders of the audios appear to have issues with his security analysis in the media and want to intimidate him.

“We have a challenge in this country because when you want to do your work well, it exposes some people and they want to come at you. Nobody would make disparaging remarks about me and I would keep quiet. I have messages and voice audios from some top officials threatening me, so I would leave security analysis to those who have been employed to do so,” Dr. Aning told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr.

He nonetheless stressed no amount of intimidation will keep him from expressing his views on security matters publicly.

Commenting on the arrest of some Police officers who allegedly rented out their guns to suspected robbers, Dr. Aning said the practice has been with the police for some time because it has not been given the needed attention.

“This not a new thing because the police sometimes rent their uniforms out to these armed robbers. It’s going to be tough to eradicate this menace because organized crime in itself brings huge sums of money to those involved. There was a report called the “Tibiru Report” which identifies some issues as this but the report has not been given the needed attention”.

The officers stationed at Weija and Krokobite in Accra allegedly rented out the weapons to the suspected armed robbers for an operation over the weekend.

They were arrested after the robbers were involved in an accident with the weapons.

Regional Police Commander DCOP George Alex Mensah told Starr News that the Police CID has taken over the case.

DCOP Mensah described the incident as a very serious case adding that the Police officers must dealt with if found guilty.

“The arrest was even made by the national CID so they started the investigations from the onset…I am happy that is being handled by them…this is a serious case.”