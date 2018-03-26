Home | News | John Antwi registers fifteenth league goal for El-Masaqa

John Antwi registers fifteenth league goal for El-Masaqa

Dan Soko

John Antwi1John Antwi has scored 15 goals in his 27 appearances for El-Maqasa this season

Ghanaian forward John Antwi registered his name on the score sheet for El- Maqasa in their 2-0 win over Al Ittihad Sakandry at the Fayoum Sports Stadium in the Egypt Premier League on Monday evening.

After dominating the early exchanges of the game, the hosts took the initiative through Ghanaian hitman John Antwi in the 26th minute with a close range finish.

The Blue and Green lads quickly extended their lead two minutes later courtesy Egyptian midfielder Salah Rico Atef.

Antwi lasted the entire duration of the match.

He has scored 15 goals in his 27 appearances for El-Maqasa this season.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko

