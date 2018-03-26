Frank Nelson commends Patrick Razak

Frank Nelson has lavished praises on Patrick Razak

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Frank Nwokolo Nelson has lavished praises on winger Patrick Razak for his consistent performance for the club.

The Phobians have started the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign on a stuttering note but one player who have shone in their adversity is diminutive winger, Patrick Razak after bagging three goals in just six appearances.

The pacey wide-man was heavily linked with a move to Horoya FC, however, the Rainbow Club rejected the $80,000 bid from Guinean giants.

The 22-year-old rescued a point for the Accra-based giants when he scored a last-gasp leveler against Bechem United to save their blushes from losing third successive defeats in the league.

"He’s been a player that we all appreciate. Everybody knows Patrick Razak so there is nothing somebody could do. He has been a good player for Accra Hearts of oak and demonstrated it when he played in the WAFU [Cup-2017," he said.

"At the end of the day, the supporters love him. The supporters will always appreciate that he is in that condition, performing and giving them the goals, they want," he added.

Hearts of Oak will travel to play Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in matchday 1o fixtures.