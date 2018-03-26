Home | News | Frank Nelson commends Patrick Razak

Frank Nelson commends Patrick Razak

Dan Soko

Razak88Frank Nelson has lavished praises on Patrick Razak

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Frank Nwokolo Nelson has lavished praises on winger Patrick Razak for his consistent performance for the club.

The Phobians have started the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign on a stuttering note but one player who have shone in their adversity is diminutive winger, Patrick Razak after bagging three goals in just six appearances.

The pacey wide-man was heavily linked with a move to Horoya FC, however, the Rainbow Club rejected the $80,000 bid from Guinean giants.

The 22-year-old rescued a point for the Accra-based giants when he scored a last-gasp leveler against Bechem United to save their blushes from losing third successive defeats in the league.

"He’s been a player that we all appreciate. Everybody knows Patrick Razak so there is nothing somebody could do. He has been a good player for Accra Hearts of oak and demonstrated it when he played in the WAFU [Cup-2017," he said.

"At the end of the day, the supporters love him. The supporters will always appreciate that he is in that condition, performing and giving them the goals, they want," he added.

Hearts of Oak will travel to play Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in matchday 1o fixtures.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



UMB Receives Corporate Bank Of Year Award

April 24, 2018

If I Were To Advocate Better Child Care

April 24, 2018

Fidelity Bank Closes In On GH¢400m

April 24, 2018

SSNIT Management Misled Board

April 24, 2018

 I Don’t Charge For Song Features – M.anifest

April 24, 2018

Filmmakers Adopt Film Week To Fix Ailing Industry

April 24, 2018

GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’ 

April 24, 2018

Shaggy, Kylie, Others Join Queen To Celebrate 92nd Birthday

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse

April 22, 2018

Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa

April 22, 2018

The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency

April 22, 2018

Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives

April 22, 2018

For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!