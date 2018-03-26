Home | News | Albert Adomah crowned Aston Villa Players Player of the Season

Albert Adomah crowned Aston Villa Players Player of the Season

Dan Soko

Albert Adomah ScAlbert Adomah is Aston Villa's player of the season

Ghana forward Albert Adomah stellar performance in the 2017/18 campaign for Aston Villa has been rewarded after being named the club's Player's Player of the Season.

The 30-year-old received the gong at the Villians End of Season Awards 2017-18 held on Sunday.

Having made 32 starts in 37 Championship games for Villa, Adomah is the side's current top scorer with 14 goals to his credit - making him one of the top scorers in the English Championship.

The tally sees him two goals above his 2013-14 campaign record of 12 while on the books of Middlesbrough.

He has netted 15 goals in all competitions, having also scored once in two League Cup appearances.

Adomah's exploits have not gone unnoticed with this latest triumph.

The former Middlesbrough hitman recently earned a place in the English Football League Team of the Season.

