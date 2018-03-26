Home | News | Dispute between Ntim and Alhaji Short will surely benefit Blay – Ben Ephson

Dispute between Ntim and Alhaji Short will surely benefit Blay – Ben Ephson

Dan Soko

Politics of Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

Fresh BlayActing NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay

Pollster Ben Ephson has predicted that, the current dispute between Stephen Ntim and Alhaji Short, both National Chairman aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will benefit their colleague aspirant Freddie Blay.

Supporters of Mr Ntim and Alhaji Short have been at each other’s throat as part of their struggle for power within the governing party.

The NPP is gearing up to elect its national executives who will steer affairs of the party for the next four years. The party over the weekend elected some of its regional executives.

Sharing his views on the polls, Mr Epshon he said on Accra FM’ on Monday, 23 April 2018 that: “The presidency definitely has an interest in the elections. As we speak, we all know that the presidency is supporting Alhaji Short.”

“Alhaji Short and Stephen Ntim are also feuding, and, so, that feud will benefit Freddie Blay. Freddie Blay is now going to campaign on the heels of the misunderstanding between Ntim and Short.”

Speaking on the polls over the weekend, Mr Epson noted that the aggrieved aspirants who secured court injunctions on the polls in some of the regions such as Volta, will automatically be suspended from the party because the NPP’s constitution is against that action.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



UMB Receives Corporate Bank Of Year Award

April 24, 2018

If I Were To Advocate Better Child Care

April 24, 2018

Fidelity Bank Closes In On GH¢400m

April 24, 2018

SSNIT Management Misled Board

April 24, 2018

 I Don’t Charge For Song Features – M.anifest

April 24, 2018

Filmmakers Adopt Film Week To Fix Ailing Industry

April 24, 2018

GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’ 

April 24, 2018

Shaggy, Kylie, Others Join Queen To Celebrate 92nd Birthday

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse

April 22, 2018

Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa

April 22, 2018

The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency

April 22, 2018

Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives

April 22, 2018

For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!